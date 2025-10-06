Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

The Brief Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, which shed light on how the body prevents autoimmune diseases. Sakaguchi's work in 1995 first identified the unique class of cells, now known as regulatory T cells, that actively protect the body from attacking its own tissues. Brunkow and Ramsdell later identified the Foxp3 gene mutation that causes severe autoimmune disease, which Sakaguchi then proved governs the development of these essential regulatory T cells.



Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 on Monday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Local perspective:

Brunkow, 64, is a senior program manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Ramsdell, 64, is a scientific adviser for Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco. Sakaguchi, 74, is a distinguished professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center at Osaka University in Japan.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM COUNTY, SWEDEN, OCTOBER 06: Announcement of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 awarded by the Nobel Assembly to scientists Mary E. Brunkow (USA), Fred Ramsdell (USA) and Shimon Sakaguchi (Japan) for their discoveries Expand

The backstory:

In 1995, Sakaguchi made a pivotal discovery by identifying a previously unknown class of immune cells that actively protect the body from autoimmune diseases, challenging the prevailing belief that immune tolerance was solely achieved through the elimination of harmful cells in the thymus (central tolerance). His work demonstrated a more complex immune system than was understood at the time.

In 2001, Brunkow and Ramsdell discovered that a mutation in the Foxp3 gene explained why a specific mouse strain was prone to autoimmune diseases, further showing that the equivalent human gene mutation causes the severe autoimmune disease IPEX. Two years later, Sakaguchi connected this finding to his earlier work, proving that the Foxp3 gene controls the development of the immune cells he had identified in 1995.

These critical cells, now known as regulatory T cells, function by monitoring other immune cells to ensure the immune system tolerates the body's own tissues.

The award, officially known as the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, is the first of the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements and was announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from the Nobel Prize and the Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle

Live Updates: Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 2

Extra Innings on Fox 13: Mariners vs Tigers Game 2 Pregame Show

Time to Rally: Mariners look to even ALDS in Game 2 against Tigers

Zach McKinstry RBI single in 11th sinks Seattle Mariners in 3-2 loss to Tigers in Game 1 of ALDS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.