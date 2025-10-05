Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle

The Brief Nearly 200,000 fans attended Mariners, Sounders and Seahawks games in Seattle over the weekend. The Mariners drew a combined 94,661 fans for two playoff games at T-Mobile Park. Lumen Field hosted 32,913 fans for the Sounders on Saturday and 68,804 for the Seahawks on Sunday.



Seattle's stadiums were packed this weekend, with nearly 200,000 fans attending Mariners playoff games, a Sounders match and a Seahawks home game.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 05: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during Game Two of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle (Rob Leiter / MLB Photos / Getty Images) Expand

By the numbers:

The Seattle Mariners hosted two playoff games against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, 47,290 fans filled T-Mobile Park. On Sunday, attendance was 47,371, bringing the two-game total to 94,661.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Pedro de la Vega of Seattle Sounders FC celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammates during the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers at Lumen Field on October 04, 2025 in Seattl (Seattle Sounders FC / MLS / Getty Images) Expand

Lumen Field also drew major crowds on both days. On Saturday, 32,913 fans attended the Seattle Sounders rivalry match against the Portland Timbers.

On Sunday, 68,804 fans packed the stadium for the Seattle Seahawks game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with a interception during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / Getty Images)

In all, 196,378 fans attended games in Seattle over the weekend.

