Livestock owners rush animals to WA fairgrounds as river floods

The Brief Flooding along the Snohomish River in western Washington is nearing record levels, prompting park and road closures and an emergency proclamation from the Mayor of Snohomish. The Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe is providing emergency stabling for large animals, with owners moving cattle and horses to safety as flooding threatens their barns. The fairgrounds have already housed 40 horses and 40 cattle, with more expected, as residents brace for further flooding impacts.



With flooding happening around western Washington, one big area of concern is along the Snohomish River. Flooding there could come close to record levels that we haven’t seen since 1990, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.

Flooding concerns have sparked city park and road closures on Tuesday. It also forced the Mayor of Snohomish to issue an emergency proclamation to support flood resources and response.

At Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, they’re all hands-on deck. Some animal owners spent the morning rounding up their cattle and horses, to bring them here to the fairgrounds.

What they're saying:

"It is not like moving a dog. For example, we just got some cattle in," said Amy Craven with Evergreen State Fairgrounds. "They had to load those cattle in a trailer bring them here, they will go back and get the other and then bring those, and then they have to bring all the feed and the hay."

They’re providing emergency stabling of large animals because of the flooding.

"We work really hard to put these procedures in place though, so when the time comes, we can get it going really, really fast," said Craven.

Kecia Lee with AK Equestrian Barn in Snohomish was at the fairgrounds with her horses on Tuesday morning.

"This morning, we were like ‘Okay we’re moving,’ she said.

Local perspective:

Their barn wasn’t flooded as of Tuesday afternoon, but she told FOX 13 Seattle, if the river crests, it will be underwater. She said it’s better to be safe than sorry. Not an easy task though, because moving the animals away from their familiar surroundings is stressful for both the owners and the animals.

"This idea of all these new surroundings, the new noises and smells and their whole herd isn’t with them, it’s anxiety-causing, they don’t feel safe," Lee said.

As of noon, the fairgrounds had 40 horses and 40 cattle. They were expecting more animals on the way.

"Being able to house these animals, keep them safe, reassure people, we really do value that as a community asset, and we feel very lucky to be able do that," Carver said.

As the water swiftly moves across the Snohomish River, people who live nearby are bracing for what’s still expected to come.

