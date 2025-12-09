LIVE UPDATES: Mudslides, flooding, road closures across Western Washington

The Brief FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the latest conditions as an atmospheric river system is expected to cause widespread effects, including river flooding. Impacts were minimal through most of Monday, however wet and windy weather picked up later into the evening. Major flooding is forecast for Washington's rivers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.



An atmospheric river is sending rounds of heavy rain into the Puget Sound area this week, causing river flooding across the region.

Flooding in Sumner, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

10 western WA rivers to hit ‘major’ flood stage

A Flood Watch remains in effect for western Washington, with 10 rivers expected to reach major flood stage. FOX 13 Seattle is also monitoring potential power outages and landslides.

Keep reading for live weather updates for Tuesday, Dec. 9.

8:56 a.m.: Rush Road near I-5 flooded in Napavine, WA

Rush Road in Napavine is completely submerged by floodwaters, according to live Washington State Department of Transportation cameras. (WSDOT)

8:50 a.m.: Multiple water rescues, evacuations near WA's Carbon River

According to Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto, deputies have been fully active since 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. There are multiple road closures in the South Prairie area – specifically in the Carbon River area. Authorities say several people have already been rescued after they attempted to drive through large bodies of flooded roadways.

At around 8:50 a.m., Cappetto said there was about a foot and a half of water over the South Prairie Carbon River Road and Pioneer Way East. Cappetto said about three cars have already been towed out of the water, and several nearby homes have been evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"Stay home if you can and pay attention to the news and social media on immediate alerts that we can get out to you – especially if you're in a flood zone – for evacuations, and monitor those very closely," said Cappetto during a live interview on FOX 13 Seattle.

8:34 a.m.: WA homeowner fears Skykomish River floodwaters might sweep away her house

As FOX 13 crews were monitoring the Skykomish River, a homeowner approached us saying she'd been up all night in fear that her home was going to be swallowed up by the rising waters.

"This is the river's – the highest I've ever seen, and I've lived out here since 2011," said Janine Purdue. "I know that the forecast says it's supposed to reach another three feet, so I'm just hoping my house doesn't go into the river."

8:08 a.m.: Green River enters flood phase 3 in King County, WA

According to King County officials, the Green River is in flood phase 3, with moderate flooding expected in rural lowland areas.

"Urban areas of the Green River Valley are generally protected by the levee system. Be aware that flood conditions can change rapidly."

8:00 a.m.: Puyallup River flooding in western WA

A FOX 13 Seattle viewer sent in a photo of a section of the Puyallup River flooding. There are sections of the river that are reportedly flowing more aggressively.

Puyallup River flooding.

7:55 a.m.: Mudslide in Mason County, WA blocks SR-106

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax announced that the roadway is partially blocked on State Route 106 at Milepost 5.5 for a mudslide. Tacoma troopers are on the way to the scene.

6:54 a.m.: Road closures caused by flooding in Sumner, WA

FOX 13 Seattle crews are in Sumner, where multiple vehicles appear to be almost completely submerged in floodwaters. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to the City of Sumner, Houston Road is closed in both directions at Valley Avenue due to flooding. The city is asking travelers to use an alternate route.

6:45 a.m.: State Route 202 in Fall City is closed

The Washington State Department of Transportation said SR 202 at 203 in Fall City is closed in both directions due to water on the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays.

6:30 a.m.: Multiple roads closed in King County, WA

CLOSED: Neal Road Southeast from SR-203.

CLOSED: West Snoqualmie River Road at 2589 West Snoqualmie River Road.

CLOSED: Southeast 24th Street at 309th Avenue Southeast.

CLOSED: Southeast 28th Street at 321st Avenue Southeast.

CLOSED 308th Avenue Southeast between SR-202 and Southeast 32nd.

CLOSED Southeast Lake Dorothy Road between #49201 and Southeast Middle Fork Road.

6:15 a.m.: Mudslide on eastbound I-90 at North Bend; highway reopens

Eastbound I-90 at North Bend was closed overnight due to a mudslide.

Crews reopened the roadway after clearing the scene.

6:10 a.m.: Several school delays, closures

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 9 because of weather.

Here is a full list.

5:23 a.m.: SR-162 closed in both directions in Tacoma, WA due to flooding

"Water over Roadway on SR 162 both directions from MP 13.1 near Carbon River to MP 17.01 near Emery Ave S beginning at 5:22 am on Dec. 9, 2025 until further notice," wrote WSDOT Tacoma. "Road is closed. Use Alternate routes."

5:00 a.m.: Flood Watch upgraded to Flood Warning in Skagit County, WA

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Skagit River near Concrete after upgrading the area from a Flood Watch late Monday. Forecasters expect the river to crest twice this week, reaching more than 32 feet Tuesday afternoon and nearly 37 feet on Thursday – both above major flood stage. Similar peaks are predicted in Mount Vernon on Wednesday and Friday. Skagit County emergency officials are monitoring conditions and closing affected roads, urging drivers to avoid flooded areas and obey barricades.

View Skagit County road closures here.

Seattle weather Tuesday forecast

After seeing some wet and windy weather Monday, the Puget Sound region got a break from the rain during the daylight hours Tuesday as steady rain dipped south into Oregon.

The next round of heavy persistent rain is expected to arrive after sunset Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar and the Snoqualmie River at Carnation are forecast to crest Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning at major flood stage.

Seattle weather forecast for Wednesday

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours, and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. Breezy wind will still be present across the area.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

