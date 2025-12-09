School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Tuesday, Dec. 9

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:30 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Yakima County
30
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:09 AM PST until FRI 10:52 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 6:06 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:26 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Skagit County, Thurston County, King County, King County, Snohomish County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:51 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:05 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:43 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:54 AM PST until FRI 2:57 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:14 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:37 AM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:32 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:20 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from MON 10:14 PM PST until TUE 10:15 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:27 AM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:26 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:19 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:25 AM PST until WED 3:54 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:24 PM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, Clark County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:12 AM PST until THU 11:45 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:52 AM PST until TUE 6:32 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Warning
from TUE 2:43 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Clark County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:16 AM PST until TUE 11:15 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:18 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Clark County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Chelan County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Tuesday, Dec. 9

By
Published  December 9, 2025 6:07am PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 9 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

Heavy rain moved across Western Washington Monday as our first round of atmospheric moisture moved onshore. 

A Flood Watch for Western Washington remains in effect through Friday afternoon as heavy rain and flooding is expected. As of late Monday, 13 river gauges are expected to reach major flood stage. Flood Warnings also remain in effect for almost a dozen rivers Monday night. 

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

