School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Tuesday, Dec. 9

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 9 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

Heavy rain moved across Western Washington Monday as our first round of atmospheric moisture moved onshore.

A Flood Watch for Western Washington remains in effect through Friday afternoon as heavy rain and flooding is expected. As of late Monday, 13 river gauges are expected to reach major flood stage. Flood Warnings also remain in effect for almost a dozen rivers Monday night.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

Stay connected with FOX 13 Seattle: