WA power outages: Gusty winds knock out power for thousands

The Brief Thousands across western Washington lost power overnight due to a late-season winter storm that brought gusty winds and heavy snow in the mountains. Utility crews across the region are working to restore power to customers as soon as possible. Winds are expected to peak between 40-55 mph along the coast and North Sound, and between 35-50 mph in the interior.



A late-season winter storm brought strong winds to western Washington Wednesday night, causing widespread power outages across the region.

Utility crews across the region are working to restore power after thousands experienced outages.

Keep reading for a look at power outage numbers across western Washington.

WA Power Outages

Puget Sound Energy: 53,044 customers without power.

Seattle City Light: 5,861 customers without power.

Snohomish County PUD: 12,745 customers without power.

*Outage numbers are as of 10 p.m. Wednesday

Winds are expected to peak between 40-55 mph along the Washington coast and North Sound, with the interior seeing gusts between 35-50 mph.

The gustiest winds are forecast between 6 and 10 p.m. but eased after midnight. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades until 5 a.m., with avalanche danger high in backcountry areas.

Eastside Fire and Rescue is reporting downed trees and power lines in the Carnation area, including one that fell onto a camper, trapping a person on Lake Joy Road Northeast.

