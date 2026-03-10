Arrest made in 2024 triple fatal Everett, WA hit and run

The Brief An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in a deadly November 2024 hit-and-run in Everett that killed three people and critically injured two others. Police say the driver was fleeing a traffic stop at speeds near 100 mph when the crash happened, then ran from the scene. Authorities have not released the driver’s name; a passenger was previously arrested on weapons charges.



The mother of one of the victims who died in a hit-and-run crash in Everett is speaking out after an arrest was finally made after more than a year of investigation.

In early November 2024, investigators said five people had been hit in the collision off of Airport Road, three of them killed, the other two critically injured.

The backstory:

Heather Sullivan was a pedestrian who was struck. She died instantly after the vehicle veered off the road, running into her. Her mom says the arrest brings this case one step closer to justice for her daughter.

"She was always happy as a little girl, always happy," said Cindy Sullivan, Heather’s mom, pictured below with her daughter.

At 25-years-old, Heather Sullivan was a vision of beauty.

"She could really transform herself," said Cindy.

She says her daughter wanted to be an artist. Her favorite tool was the makeup brush, her favorite canvas, her eyes and lashes. Heather is pictured below.

"This is plain and this is makeup. She was very, very good at it," said Cindy, showing off a picture of her daughter Heather. "She had eyelashes from China, if you can believe that."

Cindy says it was on her own birthday that she adopted Heather from Vietnam.

"Look at those little hats. They are cute," she said, pointing to pictures of Heather as a child.

As Heather grew, Cindy says she inspired beauty in others as well.

"Had a lot of potential," she said.

In November 2024, that future was destroyed when police say a driver fled a traffic stop, hitting speeds of an estimated 100 mph when the car slammed into Heather, Jonathan Anderson and another friend. Cindy says they were on a sidewalk near the road.

"Almost every bone in her body was broken," Cindy said.

Micaela Perry and a woman in her late 20s were also hit and left with critical injuries.

"I still don’t totally believe what happened, it was just horrific," said Cindy.

After the crash, the driver fled.

"The chief of police called me about nine months ago and told me that they finally figured out who the driver was, but they couldn’t find him," said Cindy.

Cindy says she got the phone call yesterday saying that there was finally an arrest.

"I want to say thank you to the Everett Police Department. They really did all they could," she said.

As she waits for justice, she reflects on beautiful memories and what might have been.

"You lose everything. I won’t have any grandchildren or have a wedding for her," said Cindy. "She’ll be forever 25."

Everett Police say they are not releasing the name of the 18-year-old driver who was arrested at this time.

Police say an 18-year-old passenger was also previously arrested in the case. They say he tried to throw out an automatic gun while fleeing the scene. That gun was later recovered, and he was charged with weapons violations.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

