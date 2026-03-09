Starbucks announces new slate of Seattle location closures

Starbucks representatives have announced five locations in the Seattle area will be shut down, including one at Seattle Children's Hospital. The closures comes as CEO Brian Niccol continues his mission to overhaul the company. Union organizers say the company is "failing" its hometown.

What's next:

The closures reportedly go into effect in early April 2026. This follows a slew of corporate layoffs in late 2025 across Washington, including the world-famous Starbucks Reserve Roastery closing in Seattle's Capitol Hill.

The following locations will shut down next month:

The following locations will shut down next month:

Seattle Center Armory

Seattle Children’s Hospital

The University District

First Hill

Metropolitan Park East building downtown

FILE - A Starbucks coffee cup sits on a table as the company reported supply shortages at some coffee shops on June 11, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Statement from Starbucks corporate media spokesperson on store closures

"As a standard course of business, we regularly review how our coffeehouses serve their neighborhoods and if they are meeting customers where they are. Sometimes that means investing in updates or trying new formats.

Other times, it means making the difficult decision to close a location that no longer fits how people in that community live, work, or gather. These choices are never easy—especially here at home—but they’re an important part of focusing on what we do best and delivering on our Back to Starbucks strategy," said Kati Stadum with the company's global communications team.

Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Statement from Starbucks Workers United following Seattle location closure announcements

"Starbucks continues to fail its hometown. After laying off thousands of corporate employees, opening a new office in Nashville, and closing its flagship stores, CEO Brian Niccol is yet again upending the lives of employees and disrupting customers with no notice or justification while commuting on a private jet and enjoying one of the highest CEO-to-worker pay gaps.

"But baristas are fighting back. Workers United has filed an unfair labor practice charge and will demand to bargain with Starbucks regarding these closures. Starbucks should offer transfers to all workers who want to stay with the company, and severance to those who don’t, as has been past practice. Baristas in these stores are organizing with our siblings in the labor movement and elected leaders to win a just process and fair treatment.

"We know Starbucks doesn’t work without baristas. We make the drinks, take the orders, clean the spills, and build relationships with customers. Thousands of baristas are organizing together, united in their union, to demand a better future at Starbucks. Our message to Starbucks is simple: if you think you can crush a movement by closing a building, you’re wrong. Workers in Seattle and in over 600 union stores across the country are ready to keep fighting for a fair contract that finally makes Starbucks what it claims to be: the best job in retail."

Changes at Starbucks following hiring of CEO Brian Niccol

Niccol took over the CEO role in the fall of 2024. Since then, he has put focus on turning the company around from a dip in revenue, especially following the emergence of newer, growing coffee competitors across the United States.

Dig deeper:

These changes have included setting new time goals for baristas completing orders, stricter dress codes for employees (referred to as "partners" by the company), and new menu items like protein drinks.

Starbucks new protein drinks (Courtesy of Starbucks)

