Starbucks brews up protein beverages in ongoing shake-ups across US

The Brief Starbucks will begin offering higher-protein beverages by the end of the month. The move comes amid more changes to the coffee giant under its new CEO. Representatives say more Americans are looking to increase their protein intake, and they are responding to those desires with more customer options.



Starbucks has announced they will soon begin offering a new line of protein beverages to customers across the United States. This comes amid a slew of shake-ups from new CEO Brian Niccol. Most recently, Niccol set a new time goal for baristas making your order.

In addition to the annual relaunch of their beloved fall menu, the Seattle-based coffee giant is exploring new markets to break into. A new statement from the company reveals they are angling for more protein options at its restaurants.

When are protein drinks coming to Starbucks?

Beginning on Sept. 29, protein lattes and protein cold foam will hit the Starbucks menu. These drinks will add between 15-36 grams of protein, according to a company spokesperson.

How are the protein drinks made?

The company will offer customers the option to customize their hot or cold beverages that include milk with a protein-boosted milk. The milk will reportedly be made on-site daily by baristas mixing 2% milk with protein powder.

The drinks will come in multiple flavors and in sugar-free or unsweetened options as well. United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently stated that Starbucks would align its menu with the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative.

Starbucks new protein drinks (Courtesy of Starbucks)

What they're saying:

"As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers," said Tressie Leiberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. "Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver."

Starbucks points to a 2025 IFIC Food and Health Survey as one of the reasons for the menu items' introduction. The report says 70% of Americans are actively trying to consume more protein.

Starbucks changes business models and in-store experiences for customers

Niccol has made several moves since taking on the company's top leadership position almost exactly one year ago on Sept. 9, 2024.

These moves, along with others, are a part of Niccol's "Back to Starbucks" game plan to turn around post-pandemic slumps in the company. Howard Schultz, chairman and former CEO of Starbucks, who still owns one of the largest individual stakes in the company, responded to the initiative earlier this year.

"When I heard you speak for the first time about Back to Starbucks, I did a cartwheel in my living room!" said Schultz. "It’s short, it’s to the point, and it’s exactly the tip of the spear of who we should be, and who we are. And we are above all else, a coffee company."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Starbucks press page on their website from Sept. 2, 2025.

