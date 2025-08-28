Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

The Brief A 14-year-old was detained after bringing a gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School on Wednesday. Deputies say the teen was not enrolled in the school or district. The incident prompted a lockdown, and the district acknowledged heightened concern following a Minnesota school shooting earlier that day.



A 14-year-old boy is in custody after officers found a gun inside his backpack at Graham-Kapowsin High School on Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), at around 12:57 p.m., campus security officers notified the School Resource Officer that there was a juvenile trespassing on school grounds. The suspect, who does not attend the school, attempted to run away but was detained by security staff and brought to the school office.

When officers searched the teenager's backpack, they found a firearm. Probable cause was established for the 14-year-old's arrest, and he was taken to Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

Three other students from Graham-Kapowsin High School were also detained while deputies investigated their possible involvement. They were later released.

The discovery prompted brief lockdowns at Graham-Kapowsin High School, Frontier Middle School and Nelson Elementary School, according to Bethel School District officials. The lockdowns were lifted after deputies confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

In a message to families, the district thanked deputies for their quick response and reiterated that student safety is the top priority.

"We are incredibly thankful for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the School Resource Officers in our district that are ready to respond at a moment's notice when incidents like this happen – especially in light of the shooting that occured in a Minnesota school earlier today," wrote the Bethel School District.

"The safety of our students is, and has always been, our number one priority. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, and to please encourage your students to report anything concerning they see, whether in person or online, to a trusted adult."

