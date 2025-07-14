The Brief Major Chad Dickerson of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for vehicular assault and DUI after a crash in Graham. Dickerson allegedly failed to stop, colliding with a family's SUV, injuring several, including three children. He is on administrative leave and out on bail, with WSP leading the investigation.



A Pierce County Sheriff's Office major is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for vehicular assault and DUI after allegedly crashing his truck into a family's SUV in Graham.

On Monday, WSP identified him as Major Chad Dickerson.

It happened in a rural area. Neighbors said the boom from the crash was so loud, many thought a large tree had fallen over until they heard yelling and screaming coming from the intersection and ran over to the scene to assist.

"Just behind his front wheel is where he got hit…his wheel was just hanging on," said a neighbor who rushed out to help at the crash scene. "There was broken glass, plastic, everywhere."

He and others say that the deep grooves in the dirt help to tell the story of what happened there on July 12.

The Washington State Patrol says Major Chad Dickerson from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office failed to stop as he traveled north on 132nd, crashing into a family of six in a white Ford Expedition on 288th.

"They went that way and made him turn this way," said a neighbor, explaining how the crash unfolded.

Residents say the family's SUV hit a utility box after impact, veering to the right, where it rolled on its side. The major's truck then traveled to the left of the pole, hitting the ditch head on.

"The kids were crying," said the neighbor.

WSP says three kids, ages 8, 4 and 3, were in the SUV along with a pregnant 27-year-old mom and a 30-year-old dad and the kids' grandmother.

"One lady was hurt, it was an older lady that was in really bad shape," said a neighbor.

A man named Chris, who declined to do an interview Monday, ripped out the shattered windshield to help the family escape. He passed the three young kids out of the SUV to their parents, and other neighbors and went inside the vehicle to help carry out the grandmother.

"He did a great job," said a neighbor. "Carried her right over there and laid her down."

Neighbors say Dickerson did offer assistance, but the dad declined.

"He was trying to help, but they didn’t want to accept his help," said a neighbor.

FOX 13 was in court when Dickerson was wheeled in by a wheelchair.

The sheriff's office says he was in his personal truck at the time of the crash and was seriously hurt, along with another person in the SUV.

According to court papers, the sheriff's office initially responded and once they realized Dickerson was part of their department, they requested WSP take over.

Troopers suspect he was driving under the influence and failed to stop.

The state patrol says when they interviewed Dickerson at Urgent Care. He allegedly smelled of alcohol. They also say he also admitted to drinking earlier in the day, but he refused a sobriety test.

As of tonight, he's on administrative leave, and according to the Pierce County Jail roster, he's out on bail.

The Source: Information in this story came from probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Washington State Patrol, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

