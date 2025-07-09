Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

The Brief Seattle is the most expensive city for DoorDash deliveries, with service fees set to rise once again. DoorDash claims Seattle's delivery policies have led to lower earnings for drivers, fewer orders, and increased delivery costs, making Seattle the priciest market for delivery in the U.S. The company has faced challenges with Seattle's leadership, including a $1.6 million settlement over labor violations and the impact of the "PayUp" law requiring minimum wage for drivers.



Seattle is the most expensive city in the U.S. to order food from DoorDash, and the company announced this week that they will be raising service fees on all deliveries once again.

The company did not specify how much they intend to increase their fees, but lay the blame on city regulations requiring delivery app drivers to be paid nearly $30 an hour before mileage and tips. Effective July 31, 2025, the company will be required to review their deactivation policies, which they say forced them to raise prices again.

DoorDash says they operated at a loss in Seattle in 2024, though they managed to rake in $10.7 billion in revenue nationwide that year.

Why is DoorDash so expensive in Seattle?

What they're saying:

"Despite clear data showing that Seattle’s delivery policies have led to lower earnings for Dashers, fewer orders for merchant partners, and a more expensive experience for consumers, Seattle’s leaders have once again forced through extreme regulations that will increase the costs of operating," reads a statement from DoorDash. "Under these regulations, Seattle is now the most expensive market to facilitate delivery in the United States."

DoorDash says Seattle customers pay the highest amount of fees in the country, more than twice as high as what is paid in cities like Denver, San Francisco and Portland. They also say that customers are placing fewer orders, drivers are getting less work and delivery delays have risen by more than 35% between 2023 and 2024.

DoorDash in Seattle

DoorDash has had a contentious relationship with Seattle city leadership in recent years.

In 2023, DoorDash agreed to pay a $1.6 million settlement with the city over a slew of alleged labor violations. The city's Office of Labor Standards also probed the company in 2021.

In 2022, gig workers and delivery drivers pushed the city to pass the "PayUp" law, requiring drivers to earn a minimum wage, and DoorDash predicted at the time that local businesses would lose $74 million over a year and drivers would lose $32 million in collective compensation.

