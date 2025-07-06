Woo, Muñoz, Rodríguez named to AL All-Star roster for Seattle Mariners

article

Cal Raleigh will have company at the All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andrés Muñoz, and outfielder Julio Rodríguez were announced as reserves for the American League All-Star team on Sunday afternoon.

Woo, 25, earned his first All-Star selection with an 8-4 record and a 2.77 ERA, alongside 104 strikeouts and 19 walks. Woo is one of only two MLB pitchers (along with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers) with a sub-3.00 ERA, 100+ strikeouts, and 20-or-fewer walks this season.

Muñoz, 26, earned his second consecutive All-Star nod with the Mariners. Muñoz has a 3-1 record with 20 saves and a 1.09 ERA in 34 appearances this season for Seattle. He has held opponents to a .136 average and boasts a 0.85 WHIP, leading AL relievers in ERA (min. 30.0 IP). Muñoz did not allow an earned run in his first 23 ⅔ innings pitched this season for the Mariners, setting a franchise record for the most consecutive scoreless innings to begin a season.

Muñoz was named the AL Reliever of the Month for March/April. He's just the second relief pitcher to make multiple All-Star appearances for Seattle, joining Kazuhiro Sasaki, who was named to the AL roster in 2001 and 2002. He's also just one of five Mariners' pitchers to make multiple All-Star appearances, joining Sasaki, Félix Hernández (six), Randy Johnson (five), and Freddy Garcia (two).

Rodríguez, 24, makes his third All-Star appearance for the Mariners. He ranks second among AL outfielders with a 3.4 WAR, trailing only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Rodríguez has a .247 batting average, 11 home runs, and 15 stolen bases and is tied for the most defensive runs saved (12) among AL center fielders.

It's the first time since 2018 that the Mariners have had four players named to the All-Star team. Nelson Cruz, Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura and Edwin Diaz were the four players to make the 2018 team. This is the first instance in franchise history where the Mariners have four All-Stars aged 28 or younger: Raleigh (28), Muñoz (26), Woo (25), and Rodríguez (24).

