Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh named AL Player of the Month for June

The Brief Cal Raleigh was named the American League Player of the Month for June. Raleigh was twice named AL Player of the Week this month before earning the monthly award as well. It's his first monthly award honor and the first for a Seattle player since Julio Rodríguez in August 2023. Raleigh hit .300 with 11 home runs, six doubles, 27 RBI and three stolen bases with 22 runs scored. He led the AL in RBI, OPS (1.088), and slugging percentage (.690) while tying for the league lead in home runs.



The awards keep piling up for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

On the heels of being named the American League starter at catcher in the All-Star Game later this month, Raleigh was named as the American League Player of the Month for June,

In 26 games, Raleigh hit .300 with 11 home runs, six doubles, 27 RBI and three stolen bases with 22 runs scored. He led the AL in RBI, OPS (1.088), and slugging percentage (.690) while tying for the league lead in home runs.

Raleigh won the AL Player of the Week award twice in June, sharing one week's honor with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays. He became the first player announced as a participant in the MLB Home Run Derby, and beat out Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays as the starting catcher for the American League in the All-Star Game.

As noted in Wednesday's story, Raleigh is delivering an MVP-caliber season for the Mariners and setting records in the process. He leads all of MLB in home runs with 33 while posting a .272 batting average with 16 doubles, 53 walks, 60 runs scored and a franchise record nine stolen bases from the catcher position. His slugging percentage of .641 and on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.024 rank second in all of MLB.

Raleigh became the first catcher and switch-hitter to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star Break in MLB history, breaking records previously held by Johnny Bench and Mickey Mantle, respectively. He's one of five players to hit 33 home runs before the end of June, joining Ken Griffey Jr. Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds.

With 126 career home runs, Raleigh holds the franchise record for most homers by a catcher and is just two away from tying Mike Piazza for the most through a catcher's first five seasons. He is also closing in on Griffey's record of 35 home runs by a Mariners player before the All-Star Break, and one home run away from matching a career-high 34 home runs, which was set last season.

It is Raleigh's first monthly award in his career and the first Player of the Month award for a Mariners player since Julio Rodríguez in August 2023. Raleigh is the second Mariners player to win a monthly award this season, following Andrés Muñoz, who was named AL Reliever of the Month for March/April.

