Mystic Story’s Billlie and ARrC team up for one of K-Pop’s rarest collabs

K-pop companies don't usually give fans official coed crossovers, so when MYSTIC STORY groups ARrC and Billlie teamed up for "WoW (Way of Winning)," on ARrC’s latest album, CTRL+ALT+SKIID, both of the group’s fans tuned in.

ARrC debuted in 2024 and added to their company’s roster of unique sounds that stand out in the industry, just like their seniors Billlie and LUCY.

With their latest album, the group’s individuality and uniqueness continue to shine, while also giving a deeper meaning.

"I think the main message we wanted to talk about in our title track, ‘SKIID,’ was that you can have a struggle in your life, but you can learn from those mistakes, as all mankind does. So by learning from those mistakes and struggles, you can get back up and go right back into it," explains HYUNMIN.

The group’s style doesn’t follow every trend in K-pop that has been entering the industry, but instead they have curated their own ARrC identity, and they aren’t afraid to experiment.

"I think something that's pretty different from our last promotion was the music genre itself. We definitely tried to keep the main originality for hip-hop, but we also included some rock as well. I think that was something pretty new to all of us, but we worked really hard and wanted to try our best to release that message to our fans," ANDY says.

Their company, MYSTIC STORY, has curated a roster of artists who have put in the work to help make sure their group has their own special sound in an industry that can be oversaturated with songs made just for online virality.

"One thing I really notice is that LUCY, Billlie, and ARrC each have their own distinct colors. If you watch ARrC's music videos, you can really see our color. And if you watch Billlie's music videos, you can grasp their group color as well. You can really feel that difference," says JIBEEN.

That difference, and the company’s desire to go above and beyond, led to a collaboration not seen often in the industry; a coed song on ARrC’s album featuring two members of the company’s girl group, Billlie, a group who, since debut in 2021, has turned heads for their style and concepts.

"‘WoW (Way of Winning)’ is a song with a sophisticated mood, and we got to collaborate on it with Billlie's MOON SUA and SIYOON. They also contributed to the lyrics, which made the song even more beautiful and fulfilling. During the filming of the performance video, their level of focus and immersion was incredible, and we learned a lot from watching them. Overall, both the video and the song turned out beautifully," CHOI HAN says.

Working with their senior artists on a project for their own album had some of the members nervous, but MOON SUA and SIYOON were excited for the collaboration.

"Being able to work with ARrC, a group we really like, was very exciting and full of anticipation. Since ARrC has such a distinct group color, I was curious and excited to see how their color would harmonize with ours on stage," says Billlie member SIYOON.

"It was the first time we worked with our junior group, and the whole process was really exciting and fun.. In a co-ed combination, there are definitely more details you don't usually see in just girl or boy groups, so being able to express ourselves and learn from each other's creative process was really valuable. I feel like we grew a lot through this experience, too," MOON SUA adds.

With "WoW (Way of Winning)," ARrC and Billlie gave a performance to fans that they had been desperately wanting, even if they didn’t realize it.

In recent years, other than an occasional special stage at an award show, male and female groups have not gotten the opportunities to perform together, especially in an official capacity such as an official song, so this was not only a perfect pairing for fans, and one that helped the fanbase of both groups grow, but it was a special moment for the members as well.

"I feel like through "WoW (Way of Winning)," we got to learn each other's styles, so I'd love to work together again in the future. This time it was just the two of us, but it could be fun if other Billlie members joined, or even the entire team. I'd really love to collaborate again," SIYOON adds.

Both groups agree that they hope to work together in the future, and the fans are on board with the idea as well.

While they may be done with official promotions for the song and ARrC’s album, CTRL+ALT+SKIID, both groups say you have a lot to look forward to with them.

"We want to try something new, something other groups haven't even tried yet. We want to make some more memorable moments with our fans, so we really want to make the year 2026 a memorable moment in life and as ARrC," says HYUNMIN.

And Moon Sua adds, "We, Billlie, also want to show more diverse sides of ourselves in 2026, so please look forward to that.We promise to keep working for more opportunities to meet our fans. Please continue to give Billlie and ARrC lots of love and support!"