ARrC’s new EP “HOPE" blends nostalgic R&B with K-Pop flair

Standing out as a new group in the K-pop industry can be a difficult task as so many debut every year, but one group stepped onto the scene last year with a song fans talked about.

"S&S (sour and sweet)" the group’s official debut song of their first EP, and its unique chorus, was something some fans were on the fence about, but either way, they knew about it, which kicked off the group’s trajectory of releasing music that was something uniquely ARrC.

"We actually discussed every time about what kind of music we should do, what color we should go for, and what goals we should achieve. We discussed that a lot. The answer was that we all have different tastes in music and favorite genres and were raised in various cultural backgrounds. Eventually, we decided to tell our own story, blending our vibes with generations and cultures. I think that's what created a genre of its own, called ARrC," HYUNMIN explains.

ARrC (아크) 'S&S (sour and sweet)' MV

Since the release of that first EP, which was titled "AR^C," the group has released another, "nu kidz: out the box," featuring songs like "alien in Seoul" and "nu kidz," songs that added an R&B flair.

Now, a year after their debut, they have returned with another EP, "HOPE."

"I think our first year since debut flew by so quickly. That just shows how much we have experienced and learned during the past year. There were many moments when things felt unfamiliar or challenging, but going through those times together helped us grow closer as a team," says CHOI HAN.

The group continued leaning into the R&B style with this album, bringing a nostalgic sound, but also keeping it uniquely K-pop.

The title track of the album, "awesome," takes you on a journey of R&B and rap breaks, and that continues with the music video, which has over five million views since release.

ARrC (아크) 'awesome' MV

The group’s company, MYSTIC STORY, has artists who consistently push the boundaries of typical K-pop styles, like with their girl group, Billlie, and ARrC is no exception.

The five-track album, "HOPE," has an ARrC flair that they have mastered in just a year since debut, and they put their all into every track.

"I think ‘dawns’ was particularly challenging. The song itself is very delicate and quiet, so controlling my emotions and putting genuine feelings into it was difficult. Expressing the mood of an empty late-night street made me really think about how I should sing each part. I remember listening back to my recording after every line to get it just right," says JIBEEN.

While they’ve completed the promotion period for the album, they continue to grow through their experiences on and off the stage.

"We've learned so much in the past year since our debut. Of course, performances, music, and skills are all important, but I realized that the most important thing is teamwork. Teamwork is what makes our performances and everything we do even better. To strengthen that bond, we want to keep understanding each other more and working harder to build that synergy," says CHOI HAN.

Standing out and having their own style is important to the members, and even though they are still young, they have a lot of ideas and hopes for the future of their unique ARrC style and identity.

"ARrC is planning to explore more diverse performances and music, and through that journey, we want to show our growth to our fans. There's still so much we haven't revealed yet, so please stay tuned for more from us," RIOTO says.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Titan disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic was ‘preventable,’ Coast Guard says

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.