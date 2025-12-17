Driver killed in single-car crash on SR-512 in Parkland, WA

The Brief A 29-year-old driver was killed in a crash on SR 512 at Pacific Avenue in Parkland Tuesday night. The vehicle struck a jersey barrier, rolled multiple times, and ejected the driver. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and authorities are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Parkland Tuesday night.

According to the WSP, the crash occurred on SR-512 at Pacific Avenue at around 9:15 p.m.

What they're saying:

Investigators said the 29-year-old driver was traveling westbound on SR-512 and lost control after changing lanes to the left. The vehicle struck the jersey barrier on the left shoulder, crossed back over all lanes to the right through a grassy gore point, and hit the hillside on the right side of the ramp from Pacific Avenue. The vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The ramp was closed for two hours and 31 minutes.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

