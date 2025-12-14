Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Kent, WA

A man is dead following a late night crash on Saturday in the Kent area. The driver who hit the victim fled the scene.

Just before midnight on Dec. 13, a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit on SR-516 East and died at the scene. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver continued eastbound instead of staying at the site of the crash.

Local law enforcement shut the roadway down for 3-and-a-half hours into Sunday morning. WSP did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle when they issued a release to the public about the incident in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.

A Washington State Patrol car seen in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

