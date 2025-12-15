Snoqualmie, WA ski resort offering season pass rollover for late year start

By December 15, the ski resort at Snoqualmie Pass was still not able to open for the season due to a lack of snow. A recent deluge of rain from an atmospheric river wiped out snow packs at Washington resorts, further delaying the usual season openings for major properties.

With the delayed start, the Summit at Snoqualmie is allowing pass holders for the 2025-2026 season to request a rollover to the next season. Those with unused passes can be automatically granted a rollover only if they apply by the Dec. 15 deadline.

A snowless hill at The Summit at Snoqualmie seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (Summit at Snoqualmie ) Expand

The resort says they will continue accepting requests. However, they are not automatically guaranteed and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Following the developing slow start to the winter ski season, the resort put up a statement on their website, which reads as follows:

"Unfortunately, we do not have enough snow to open yet. Anyone who purchased single-day tickets, lessons, or rentals for December 13–18 will automatically receive a credit. We plan to open as soon as we have enough snow, and the forecast is hinting at a return to cooler temperatures and snowfall next week. Stay tuned for updates!"

