WA family reaches $30M settlement for teen killed in malfunctioning crosswalk

The state of Washington has reached a $30 million settlement with the family of 13-year-old Michael Weilert, who was killed at a crosswalk in Parkland on July 19, 2022.

Evan Bariault is the family’s attorney. He told FOX 13 the settlement stems from a suit that claimed the Washington State Department of Transportation knew the flashing lights in the crosswalk were faulty but failed to fix them.

He added, this case was never about money, but rather finding justice for Michael and his family, and creating change and accountability.

Michael Weilert was killed when he was struck by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Parkland.

What they're saying:

"We learned early on in this case that the state didn't have any type of checks and balance for these crosswalks," Bariault said. "So, for example, when one of these lights went out, the state had no notice that the light would be out," Bariault said.

At the time of Weilert’s death, five of the 11 crosswalks along SR-7 were not functioning, according to Bariault.

"We hope that part of this settlement will involve the state changing its processes and procedures and ensuring that there's a system in place to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again" Bariault said.

FOX 13 talked with Weilert’s parents just days after he was killed. They vowed even then, to fight for change.

"We thought we were teaching Michael right. You get to the crosswalk, you push the button and wait for the cars to stop, he did everything he was supposed to do, and he pushed the button, the cars stopped, and he started walking, and then this car comes out from nowhere, and he was doing what he was supposed to be doing," she told FOX 13 in an interview in 2022.

WSDOT shared this statement with FOX 13:

"While the state has reached a settlement with the family, we recognize that the loss of Michael Weilert was devastating for the family, friends and the community. WSDOT continues to work with communities and partners toward our state’s Target Zero goals. One tragic incident like this is one too many."

Target Zero is a plan to get rid of all traffic deaths and serious injuries on Washington roads by 2030.

"Losing a child is something no parent ever prepares for, nor can a parent ever prepare for. There's not a day that goes by that they don't think about Michael," Bariault said.

Since losing her son, Amber Weilert has met with numerous lawmakers to push for change and safer streets.

"Michael’s legacy is very important and keeping that pain from any other mom, I want that to be my legacy," Amber Wilert told FOX 13 in an interview in 2022.

Right now, along SR-7, all the crosswalks are being changed to fully signalized crosswalks, which means instead of flashing beacons, there are now red lights, according to Bariault.

They hope this settlement will prompt more changes across the state.

