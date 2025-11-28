Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

The Brief Approximately 500 people gathered at Seattle's Xtadium for the 15th annual "Thanksgiving for All," where volunteers served hot meals and distributed essential items like clothing and hygiene products to those in need. For the first time, the event also provided supplies for pets, offering much-needed support to attendees like Andrew Lima, a homeless cancer patient living in a tent with his dog, Skyler. Lima expressed deep gratitude for the event, noting that the community's generosity provided him with hope and the strength to keep fighting.



Around 500 people celebrated the holiday at "Thanksgiving for All" in Seattle on Thursday.

Volunteers made Thanksgiving meals for those attending the 15th annual event at Xtadium and gave away essentials to those in need.

"She’s overexcited," said Andrew Lima, a Thanksgiving for All attendee, pointing to his dog Sklyer, pictured below, who also attended.

Lima, his wife Angel and his best friend Skyler were "having a ball" at this year's Thanksgiving for All event.

Despite the long lines outside Xstadium, four-legged family members and their owners like Andrew were feeling dog-gone good.

"We came here to get support and be around people," said Andrew.

Like many attendees, Andrew lives outside, in a tent. He also has cancer. The hot meals and essentials like clothing, shoes, blankets, hats and gloves, hygiene items and other supplies are a blessing.

"It means a lot honestly," said Andrew.

Also, for the first time in the event's history, people were able to pick up donated pet food and supplies for their furry family members.

"We’ve got some toys, treats, dog coats, to stay out in the rain," said Andrew.

"I think with what’s going on in the world, the need is a little bit greater than it’s ever been, but I think that people also accept that community is the most important thing," said Larry J. Snyder, Community Volunteer.

The event was hosted by our own David Rose and FOX 13's AJ Janavel also stepped in to volunteer.

Volunteer Josh Brumley says the event has inspired his law firm to do something similar in Kent next year.

"It gives you a feeling of thankfulness," said Brumley.

Lima and others say they're glad the celebration has gone to the dogs.

They are happy the community is willing to throw them a bone, because when the tails are wagging, and the humans can share a smile, it's a blessing on this day of thanks.

"It really makes me feel good because I have two types of cancer right now. I’m literally battling for my life and this makes me not want to give up hope," said Andrew.

