How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

The Seattle Mariners’ longtime regional sports network, ROOT Sports, shut down at the end of the 2025 season, bringing nearly four decades of regional broadcasts to a close.

Starting in 2026, Major League Baseball (MLB) will take over the production and distribution of Mariners telecasts, marking a major change in how fans will watch their team.

The backstory:

ROOT Sports, originally launched in 1988 as Northwest Cable Sports, went through several iterations, including Prime Sports Northwest and FOX Sports Northwest, before becoming ROOT Sports in 2010. The Mariners took full ownership of the network in 2023. However, declining cable subscriptions, the rise of streaming, and the departure of other major partners like the Seattle Kraken left the channel financially unsustainable.

Mariners chairman John Stanton informed staff of the closure in a meeting at ROOT Sports’ Bellevue headquarters earlier this year. About 25 employees will be laid off, though some on-air talent, including analysts Angie Mentink and Ryan Rowland-Smith, and host Brad Adam, are expected to continue in new roles with the Mariners or the league. Aaron Goldsmith was already an employee of the team.

"We continue to focus on finding new ways to bring our games in 2026 and beyond to our fans and we’ve determined joining with Major League Baseball is the best path," the team said in a statement. "Beginning in 2026 and moving forward, Major League Baseball will provide opportunities to bring new features and benefits to viewers of Mariners baseball."

What the new MLB–ESPN deal means for Mariners fans

Under MLB’s new media rights partnership with ESPN, announced earlier this year, ESPN will become the exclusive rights holder of MLB.TV beginning in 2026. That includes both out-of-market and select in-market rights for teams whose broadcasts are produced by MLB — including the Seattle Mariners.

Key changes for fans:

Mariners games will stream live on the ESPN App and MLB platforms.

MLB.TV will continue to carry thousands of games each season, with Mariners games available to subscribers within the team's local territory.

ESPN's Unlimited plan will also include a national "game of the day" option featuring out-of-market matchups.

"This fan-friendly agreement allows us to showcase the great sport of baseball on both a local and national level, while prioritizing our streaming future," said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN. "MLB.TV is a coveted, must-have companion for passionate MLB fans all over the country, and it will be strongly complemented by our national game package and in-market team rights — all within the ESPN App."

How to watch Mariners baseball in 2026

Here’s what Mariners fans can expect when the 2026 season begins:

1. Stream through MLB.com or the MLB App

Games will be available to purchase and stream through MLB.com and the MLB App for fans in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and parts of Idaho and Montana — the Mariners’ local broadcast territory. MLB will handle all production, while the Mariners will control the broadcast lineup and content.

2. Stream through the ESPN App

Fans can also stream games through the ESPN App, where MLB.TV will be fully integrated. Subscriptions can be purchased individually, as part of an MLB.TV bundle, or included with select ESPN subscription packages.

3. Watch through select cable providers

MLB will work with cable and satellite providers to distribute the games, though specific channel listings and packages may vary depending on provider agreements.

How much it will cost?

MLB and ESPN have not announced official pricing for 2026, but fans can look to other MLB-managed streaming markets for reference.

In 2025, fans of the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies paid $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the season to stream in-market games through MLB. It's unclear if Mariners fans could expect a similar price point in 2026. In addition to the standalone in-market package, fans can also bundle a team subscription with MLB.TV or ESPN+.

2026 will mark the Mariners' 50th season. (Seattle Mariners)

What fans should expect in 2026

When the 2026 season begins, Mariners games will look familiar but air on new platforms. Fans will access live broadcasts and on-demand replays through MLB and ESPN apps instead of ROOT Sports.

Where to watch:

MLB.TV / MLB App — all games, available for purchase in-market and out-of-market

ESPN App — access via MLB.TV or bundled with select ESPN subscriptions

Cable providers — select partners will carry the MLB-produced feed

ROOT Sports branding and graphics will be retired, and Seattle will get the same graphics as the other five clubs that have broadcasts being managed by MLB.

End of an era for Mariners broadcasts

ROOT Sports' closure marks the end of local baseball broadcasts as Seattle fans have known them since the late 1980s. The shift reflects the broader move across professional sports toward direct-to-consumer streaming and centralized production by leagues.

While ROOT Sports will disappear from local TV lineups, fans will continue to have multiple ways to follow the team — whether on mobile devices, smart TVs, or traditional cable packages.

