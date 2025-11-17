Seattle Mariners officially announce five-year deal for Josh Naylor

article

The Brief The Seattle Mariners officially announced a five-year contract for first baseman Josh Naylor on Monday afternoon, securing a long-term deal with their biggest trade deadline acquisition. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $92.5 million and comes with a full no-trade clause. It's the largest free agent contract handed out by the Mariners under president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, and the largest since Seattle signed Robinson Canó to a 10-year, $240 million deal in 2013.



The Seattle Mariners officially announced a five-year contract for first baseman Josh Naylor on Monday afternoon, securing a long-term deal with their biggest trade deadline acquisition.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $92.5 million and comes with a full no-trade clause. It's the largest free agent contract handed out by the Mariners under president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, and the largest since Seattle signed Robinson Canó to a 10-year, $240 million deal in 2013.

"I’m going to be a Mariner again, and I couldn’t be more excited," Naylor said in a statement. "From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship."

News of the agreement broke on Sunday night with FOX 13 Seattle confirming the deal between the two parties. The deal extends through the 2030 season.

The Mariners' front office didn't try to hide their hopes of getting Naylor to stay in Seattle. Naylor had been a huge part of the team's postseason run after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline in July. They openly spoke of Naylor being their top priority this offseason and moved to get the deal done to keep Naylor in Seattle.

"Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us," Dipoto said in a statement. "Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner."

Naylor, 28, hit .299 with 10 doubles and nine home runs, with 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 54 games played for Seattle to finish the regular season. In the playoffs, Naylor was even better. He hit .340 with two doubles and three home runs, with five RBI and two stolen bases in 12 games. His .967 OPS was second on the team to only Cal Raleigh.

"From his first day as a Mariner, Josh has been a perfect fit on the field, in the clubhouse, and in our community," general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will be with us for the next five seasons."

Naylor wasn't just a priority because of what he did for the team after arriving in July. He also played a position the Mariners desperately needed to secure. Seattle dealt first base prospect Tyler Locklear to the Diamondbacks to acquire Eugenio Suárez right before the trade deadline, leaving their farm system short on options at the position.

While Luke Raley can play the position, he's not a great defender either and is a more natural fit in the outfield.

By bringing Naylor back, the Mariners are far better positioned to address additional concerns this offseason without a massive hole in the lineup looming at first base.

Naylor spoke glowingly about his time in Seattle during the ALCS.

"Awesome fan base who loves baseball, loves to watch their hometown team win," Naylor said after Game 2 of the ALCS. "… I love playing there. It's been super awesome. I've gotten so many compliments from friends who've watched me play or ex-teammates I've played with or even just opponents who I'm playing against, like how awesome it is in Seattle and how cool the fan base is and how they're like ride-or-die, and it's super awesome to be a part of."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and ESPN.com.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Sports Live for Sunday, 11/16

Seattle Mariners reach agreement on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

Mariners' Cal Raleigh finishes 2nd in AL MVP voting

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh finishes runner-up to Aaron Judge for AL MVP

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson finishes third in AL Manager of the Year voting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.