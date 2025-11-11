Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson finishes third in AL Manager of the Year voting

article

The Brief Mariners manager Dan Wilson finished third in AL Manager of the Year voting. Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians won the award for a second straight year, with John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays the runner-up. Wilson received two first place votes, nine second place votes, and 13 third place votes from the 30-person panel of voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.



Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson finished third in voting for the AL Manager of the Year Award, which was won for a second time by Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians.

Awarded by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Vogt won the award for a second straight season as the Guardians chased down the Detroit Tigers in September to win the AL Central. Vogt won the award over Wilson and Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Wilson received just two first place votes, nine second place votes, and 13 third place votes from the 30-person panel of BBWAA writers selected to vote for manager of the year. Vogt had 17 first place votes to Schneider's 10.

Wilson would have become the second Mariners’ skipper to win the award, joining two-time recipient Lou Pinella (1995, 2001).

In his first full season as Seattle’s manager, Wilson led the Mariners to a 90-72 record and their first AL West title since 2001. Wilson took over the job in August 2024 after Scott Servais was relieved of his duties and finished the year 21-13 over the final 34 games of the season.

Wilson led the Mariners to within a game of their first World Series in franchise history, reaching a Game 7 in the AL Championship Series against Schneider’s Blue Jays. However, the award only considers regular season performance.

"I'm not sure how long the sting is going to last," Wilson said after the playoffs. "I think for a lot of us, you know, it's a tough way to go out, and it's a tough way to end a pretty outstanding season, and in some ways overshadows a lot of the positives that have happened.

"It just doesn't seem fitting that the way these guys played, how hard they played, how well they played, you know, the fight that they had the entire season. And I think that's the toughest part, and that's the part that stings."

Wilson joined Pinella and Servais as the only managers in Mariners’ history to lead the team to the postseason. He is 111-85 in his managerial career, which gives Wilson the highest winning percentage (.566) in franchise history. He is the second former Mariners player to manage the club, joining Bill Plummer, who played for Seattle in 1978 and managed the club in 1992.

Wilson had a 14-year Major League career with Cincinnati (1992-93) and Seattle (1994-2005), playing more games as a catcher than any other player in Mariners history (1,237).

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, the BBWAA, and MLB Network.

