Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh named MLB Player of the Year

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has earned the title of MLB's Player of the Year, as voted by fellow players.

Sporting News announced Raleigh as the recipient of the major award on Friday, following a record-breaking season where he joined the exclusive 60-homer club and helped Seattle to its first AL West title since 2001.

Raleigh led the American League in home runs (60) and RBIs (125) during the regular season, setting new marks for home runs by a catcher, a switch-hitter and a Mariners player. He also earned a finalist spot for the AL Silver Slugger Award, along with teammates Jorge Polanco and Julio Rodriguez.

Raleigh won out over runner-up Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Aaron Judge for the honor, with Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani finishing third in voting.

Raleigh is the second catcher in the almost 90-year history of the Player of the Year award to win it, joining the Reds’ Johnny Bench in 1970.

Additionally, Mariners manager Dan Wilson won Sporting News' AL Manager of the Year award, and Julio Rodriguez was voted as a Sporting News AL All-Star, as was Raleigh, unanimously.

Two Mariners have previously won MLB Player of the Year honors, them being Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. in back-to-back years; 1996 and 1997.

Raleigh is also in the running for the AL Most Valuable Player Award, which will likely either go to the Big Dumper or the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

