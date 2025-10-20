LIVE Game 7 ALCS scores, updates: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday. The Mariners and the Blue Jays are now tied in the series, 3-3, with Game 7 scheduled on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 7 will air on FOX 13 Seattle and FOX affiliates nationwide, and will be available to stream on the FOX ONE app (free 7-day trial) and the FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider credentials).



The Seattle Mariners were unable to close out the ALCS, losing Game 6 by a 6-2 margin to the Blue Jays on Sunday, in Toronto

A winner-take-all Game 7 is set for Monday at 5:08 p.m., and will air on FOX and the FOX Sports and FOX ONE apps.

Keep reading for live scores, game stats, highlights and more for Game 7 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson addresses Game 7 lineup changes – 1:40 p.m.

Manger Dan Wilson addressed the media Monday in Toronto before Game 7.

"I mean, really, Victor's just the only change. And, you know, looking at how he was swung the bat, and I think more or less the energy he brings to our club and the energy he brings to the lineup, and some of the things he can do on the bases and whatnot," said Wilson. "So a chance to get him in there today, make a little bit of an adjustment, change things up a little bit."

Game 7 ALCS lineups – 1:20 p.m

Wilson made a couple tweaks to the lineup ahead of Game 7 for Seattle.

Victor Robles returns to the lineup in right field and will bat ninth for the Mariners, replacing Dominic Canzone. Canzone is batting just .111 and a .254 OPS with three singles and a walk in 27 postseason at-bats. Robles hasn't been any better offensively, with a .115 average and 474 OPS in 26 playoff at-bats, but he's a superior defender in right field in comparison to Canzone.

Wilson also swapped Josh Naylor and Jorge Polanco in the order, moving Naylor up to No. 3 and Polanco down to No. 4. Naylor has a team-leading .341 batting average in the playoffs with two doubles, three home runs and a pair of walks in 44 at-bats. His .974 OPS is second only to the 1.028 of Cal Raleigh through 11 playoff games.

With Robles batting ninth, Leo Rivas will move up to the No. 8 spot in the order playing second base. Polanco remains the designated hitter for Seattle.

The Blue Jays lineup is the same as the last three games in the series.

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer CF Julio Rodríguez LF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Josh Naylor (L) C Alejandro Kirk DH Jorge Polanco (S) CF Daulton Varsho (L) LF Randy Arozarena 3B Ernie Clement 3B Eugenio Suárez RF Addison Barger (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Leo Rivas (S) SS Andrés Giménez (L) RF Victor Robles RHP Shane Bieber RHP George Kirby

Julio Rodríguez takes to the podium to talk about Game 7 of the ALCS – 1 p.m.

Julio Rodríguez addressed the media on Monday, just hours before the start of Game 7 of the ALCS.

Seattle Mariners to wear blue jerseys for Game 7 of the ALCS – 12:50 p.m.

For Game 7 of the ALCS, the Seattle Mariners will drop their green uniforms for navy ones.

The Seattle Mariners are playing for a chance to reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history – 12:50 p.m.

The American League Championship Series comes down to a decisive Game 7 on Monday as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays battle for a spot in the World Series.

The Mariners entered the past weekend with a 3-2 series lead before Toronto evened things on Sunday.

Throughout the series, the teams have traded momentum, with rotations and bullpens tested across close contests. Monday’s winner will advance to the 2025 World Series, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

