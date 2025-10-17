LIVE Game 5 ALCS scores, updates: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-2, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday. The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park. Game 5 will air on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.



On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park and will air on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.

Keep reading for live scores, game stats, highlights and more for Game 5 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Julio Rodríguez, #44 of the Seattle Mariners, hits a home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025, in Seattle, Wash. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson says Victor Robles is healthy – 2 p.m.

On Friday, Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson said Victor Robles is healthy.

"He's feeling fine," Wilson said. "Just getting a chance of a couple of different looks with he and Dom out in right field."

Dan Wilson on ALCS Game 5 lineup change – 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Wilson about the Game 5 lineup changes.

"Wanting to mix things up a little bit to try to create a little bit more offense and a little bit more consistency throughout the lineup up and down and that's really the genesis of it," Wilson said. "Sometimes when you make a change like that it can create some different results. Hopefully this is a chance to kind of jumpstart things offensively."

Mariners make ‘significant’ lineup change ahead of ALCS Game 5. What this means – 1:15 p.m.

The Mariners made a "significant change" to their lineup ahead of Game 5 of the ALCS.

Manager Dan Wilson has moved Randy Arozarena out of the lead-off spot in the order for the first time since July 31 with Julio Rodríguez moving into the lead-off role.

Arozarena has been struggling at the plate for Seattle, batting just .205 with eight hits in 39 postseason at-bats. Since moving to the lead-off role, Arozarena batted just .218 with a paltry .645 OPS in 58 regular season games to close the year.

Rodríguez has just 15 games in the lead-off spot this season for the Mariners, and the numbers aren’t great. He’s hit just .194 with a .571 OPS from the top spot in the order. However, most of those games came early in the season as he’s had just one game in the lead-off spot since April.

Arozarena slides down to No. 5 in the order behind Josh Naylor. Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco and Naylor have been Seattle’s most productive bats and remain grouped together at the top of the lineup.

Dominic Canzone remains in the lineup in right field in place of Victor Robles for a second straight game. Polanco will be the designated hitter again as well with Leo Rivas playing second base in the No. 9 spot.

Wilson also moved J.P. Crawford in front of Canzone in the order.

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer CF Julio Rodríguez LF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH Jorge Polanco (S) C Alejandro Kirk 1B Josh Naylor (L) CF Daulton Varsho (L) LF Randy Arozarena 3B Ernie Clement 3B Eugenio Suárez RF Addison Barger (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Dominic Canzone (L) SS Andrés Giménez (L) 2B Leo Rivas (S) RHP Kevin Gausman RHP Bryce Miller

Will the roof be open or closed today at T-Mobile Park? – 12:45 p.m.

As of Friday morning, the roof was closed. However, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, T-Mobile Park could open the roof if weather conditions continue to improve.

"If you’re coming down here to T-Mobile Park, it’s going to be a beautiful afternoon," said MacMillan. "We are dealing with a few showers this morning up in the foothills of the Cascades up in Snohomish County, but also just south of Seattle. Right on top of us right now, we are seeing some showers in SoDo. The roof is closed, though, for good reason."

If the forecast holds, we'd expect the roof to be open by game time.

ALCS Game 5 last-minute lineup changes – 12:10 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners tweaked their lineup Friday ahead of Game 5, moving Randy Arozarena out of the lead-off spot.

Julio Rodríguez will now lead off for the Mariners; Arozarena will bat sixth.

Victor Robles will be out again Friday with Dom Canzone in right field.

How to watch ALCS Game 5 on TV, streaming – 12 p.m.

Game 5 of the AL Championship Series will start at 3:08 p.m. PT / 6:08 p.m. ET on Friday.

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX ONE app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider login).

Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's how much last-minute Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

Pilot draws Mariners trident over Seattle with flight path

Canadian Invasion: Blue Jays fans head south for Mariners playoff series

ALCS: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.