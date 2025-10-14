Canadian Invasion: Blue Jays fans head south for Mariners playoff series

The Brief The Mariners–Blue Jays ALCS may see fewer Canadian fans in Seattle compared to past regular season games, as border crossings from British Columbia have decreased and hotel pre-bookings are down. Mariners officials are not overly concerned about Blue Jays fans taking over T-Mobile Park, as presale tickets were primarily purchased by Mariners fans, with Blue Jays supporters likely using the secondary market. Despite the slowdown, the Victoria Clipper expects over 250 Blue Jays fans on its "Playoff Express" sailing to Seattle, while Visit Seattle welcomes the potential boost to local businesses during a typically slow October.



If you’ve ever been to a Mariners–Blue Jays series at T-Mobile Park, you know the drill — a sea of red and blue infiltrates the stands, sometimes making Mariners fans feel outnumbered in their own ballpark.

It’s a phenomenon dubbed the Canadian Invasion, when fans from British Columbia flood Seattle for regular season games. But with the American League Championship Series now set between the Mariners and Blue Jays, the question is: will history repeat itself?

FOX 13 Seattle took that question to the border, setting up shop at Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Washington.

"We all get along — except for when it comes to baseball," said Josh Crane, a Jays fan from Whistler, B.C., who’s headed to Seattle for the playoffs.

Crane warned Mariners fans to be ready: "We’re coming to see you. We’re coming to get you," he said. "Come on, let us win a couple games here — we need a World Series north of the border."

Some fans crossing the border didn’t yet have tickets, but many were eyeing prices. Holding a sign that read "Blue Jays Stop Here," the FOX 13 crew caught the attention of numerous drivers crossing past the Peace Arch into Whatcom County.

Will the Mariners-Blue Jays game look like matchups past?

By the numbers:

Maybe not. According to the Whatcom Council of Governments, the number of vehicles with British Columbia plates entering Washington dropped sharply year over year — from more than 200,000 in April 2023 to under 100,000 in April 2024.

That slowdown may be hitting Seattle hotels, too. Some properties told FOX 13 News they’re seeing a dip in pre-bookings, with at least one reporting reservations down 30% from this time last year.

Mariners officials also told FOX 13 they're not overly concerned about the Blue Jays fan base taking over the stadium during the ALCS. A team spokesperson explained that presale tickets were largely purchased before the playoff matchups were finalized — and Mariners fans had first access. Blue Jays fans, they added, have likely turned to the secondary market.

Canada's ‘Playoff Express’ sets sail

Big picture view:

One Canadian influx is certain — aboard the Victoria Clipper. At least 250 Blue Jays fans are expected on Thursday’s sailing from Victoria to Seattle. That’s more than half the ferry’s capacity, and an unusually high October turnout for a weekday, according to operators.

The Clipper V will leave Victoria’s Inner Harbour at 11 a.m. and dock in downtown Seattle before 2 p.m. The boat, renamed the Playoff Express, will feature themed baseball music, and decor celebrating the high-stakes matchup. If either team is eliminated in the Division Series, the special sailings will be cancelled and guests will receive a full refund, according to FRS Clipper.

Mariners-Blue Jays game a boost for local business

Local perspective:

Rivalry aside, Visit Seattle is welcoming the potential influx of Canadian visitors.

"October is a need period for Seattle hotels, restaurants, and shops, as the summer comes to an end. Playoff baseball adds a welcome boost to the downtown neighborhood and its small businesses."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.