Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

The Brief Starbucks plans to lay off 974 workers in Seattle and Kent starting December 5, 2025. The layoffs follow a recent announcement of 338 job cuts across Washington. It's unclear if corporate or in-store employees will be affected by these layoffs.



Starbucks is laying off nearly 1,000 workers in Seattle and Kent, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

What we know:

The company announced 974 workers will be affected by layoffs starting December 5, 2025. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) was submitted to state officials on Oct. 9.

This comes less than a week after Starbucks publicly disclosed it would be laying off 338 workers in various locations across Washington. While those layoffs were labeled as a "closure," the recent separations were unspecified.

It's unknown if these layoffs will affect Starbucks corporate or in-store employees.

Several other Starbucks locations around Seattle recently closed, including the Capitol Hill Reserve Roastery, as part of a company shakeup by CEO Brian Niccol, working to reverse a post-pandemic slump.

The Capitol Hill Reserve Roastery unionized in 2022, and have been demanding more staffing, on-the-job protections and pay. Starbucks said the closure did not have to do with the store employees' decision to unionize, saying the reason was, "We don't see a path to financial performance."

A WARN announcement is required by companies to give 60 days notice before planned mass layoffs. A full layoff and closure database can be found on the Washington State Employment Security Department's website.

