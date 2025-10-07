Starbucks to layoff hundreds of WA employees

The Starbucks workforce will be cut by nearly 400 as a series of closures across Washington are slated for this December. The move comes as new CEO Niccol continues to shake up the company to reverse a post-pandemic slump.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) was submitted to state officials on Oct. 3. Companies here are required to give this notice 60 days before these kinds of planned layoffs.

There will be 369 employees (Starbucks refers to their employees as "partners") that will be laid off permanently by or on Dec. 5, 2025. The WARN states layoffs will impact multiple locations around the state, but does not specify on a city-by-city basis.

Local perspective:

Stores in the coffee giant's hometown have already seen a slew of closures in recent months, including shuttering the beloved Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The location unionized in 2022, though the company said this did not impact their decision.

What they're saying:

A review of Starbucks locations revealed that many are falling short of financial performance targets or are failing to create the environment customers expect, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said in a letter last month.

