Seattle police arrest man for ramming family van, setting fire

The Brief A man was arrested in Seattle for ramming his SUV into a family's van, causing it to catch fire. The collision happened on Oct. 4 after both vehicles reached an impasse on a narrow road. The suspect faces felony assault charges, and detectives are investigating.



A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly ramming his vehicle into a van occupied by a family, causing it to catch fire.

Timeline:

Seattle police say they responded to reports of a crash near Meridian Avenue North and North 40th Street at around 5:30 p.m. Officers found a family of four, including two children, uninjured at the scene. The incident involved a van and an SUV.

The front end of the victims' van was significantly damaged by the incident, including burn marks, while the suspect's SUV had minimal damage. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the van was in flames when they arrived, but the family managed to escape without injuries.

Seattle Police release bodycam stills of the aftermath from a crash they say was caused by a 25-year-old.

Police determined that the collision happened when both vehicles reached an impasse on the narrow stretch of road. As the driver of the van attempted to find a place to move over, the suspect became visibly angry, according to the police report. He allegedly yelled through his windshield, gestured angrily, and then rammed the front end of the van.

The impact pushed the van backward, and it caught fire. The occupants included a married couple in their 40s and two young girls, ages 7 and 10, who were in booster seats.

The mother, concerned for her children's safety, instructed the suspect to remain at the scene and called 911. She reported to officers that she feared for her life and believed the collision was intentional, driven by anger.

What's next:

Police arrested the suspect on four counts of felony assault for using his vehicle as a deadly weapon, as well as property destruction. He was booked into King County Jail, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit will be handling the case as the investigation continues.

