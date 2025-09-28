Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

The Brief Trump announced plans on Saturday to send troops to Portland, Oregon, to protect ICE facilities, but local leaders oppose the move as unlawful. Portland residents are confused and angry, viewing the deployment as a political ploy. Pacific Northwest leaders, including Seattle's mayor and Washington's governor, are preparing for potential impacts.



President Donald Trump has announced plans to send troops to Portland, Oregon, citing the need to protect ICE facilities and combat Antifa. The announcement, made Saturday, described Portland as "war-ravaged," and armored vehicles were reportedly seen around the city Friday night.

Locals in Portland remained confused by the deployment, seen shopping at farmers markets and walking their dogs with people riding Lime bike

What they're saying:

s behind them during interviews in the downtown area hours after Trump's announcement.

Oregon's response to Trump's deployment of military forces in Portland

Additionally, Oregon leaders are pushing back against the deployment. Governor Tina Kotek stated she spoke directly with Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, warning that deploying troops to the city would be unlawful.

Truth Social post from President Donald Trump

Local perspective:

Residents of Portland expressed confusion and concern over the president's comments. One resident described the situation as "a little delusional," suggesting that those making such statements may not have visited the city or understood the local context.

Another resident voiced anger, calling the move a political ploy to distract from other issues in the Trump administration and a waste of resources that would upset many Portlanders.

Portland residents, along with Gov. Kotek, talk about President Trump's decision to put troops in Portland

The Trump administration has previously deployed National Guard troops to other cities, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, showing no signs of halting these actions.

Local leaders in the Pacific Northwest are reacting to Trump's troops

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson expressed deep concern over the situation in Portland. While he has not heard of similar plans for Washington state, he says his office has been preparing for the possibility for some time now.

What they're saying:

"The governor is deeply concerned about developments in Portland and is monitoring the situation closely. While we have not received any information indicating there will be mobilization in Washington, the governor and his team have been preparing for such a possibility for some time," said a spokesperson for the governor's office.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell responds to Trump's comments on Portland and his move to send in troops to the Pacific Northwest city about 200 miles south of Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he has spoken with Portland's mayor, offering support to the city. Harrell described Trump's threats as illegal and authoritarian, aimed at silencing free speech and intimidating the American people.

Washington Senator Patty Murray has called on leaders nationwide to oppose the Trump administration's actions, urging the president to keep the Northwest out of his plans.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Eugenio Suárez hits 49th home run, Seattle Mariners sweep Rockies with 6-2 win

Seattle Mariners clinch a first-round bye into AL Division Series

Seattle Mariners playoff tickets sell out in minutes, secondary prices soar

Seattle print shop turns out Mariners playoff shirts around the clock

Cal Raleigh hits 59th, 60th home runs to help Seattle Mariners become AL West Champions

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.