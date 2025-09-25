Seattle Mariners playoff tickets sell out in minutes, secondary prices soar

The Brief Mariners playoff tickets sold out within minutes on Thursday, leaving many fans disappointed and stuck in virtual queues; those who secured tickets found nosebleed seats priced around $200. Division Championship merchandise also sold out quickly at team stores following Wednesday's clinching game, with restocks expected Thursday and Friday. Regular season tickets are still available at lower prices, such as $30 for the final home game against the Rockies, but the Dodgers series is sold out, pushing fans to resale sites for options.



Many Mariners fans hoping to snag playoff tickets were met with disappointment on Thursday, as seats disappeared from the team’s official site within minutes of going on sale.

During the team’s last postseason run, tickets sold out in just 12 minutes. This year’s frenzy appears to have moved even faster, though the Mariners have not confirmed an exact time.

Many fans were left in virtual queues only to find no tickets remaining. Those who did get options found seats in the nosebleeds pushing $200.

Mariners postseason tickets sold out in minutes

The surge in demand wasn’t limited to tickets. Division Championship merchandise released after Wednesday night’s clinching game sold out almost immediately at team stores. Fans lined up before the final out to get their hands on gear, with shelves emptying quickly. A small restock was expected Thursday, with a larger shipment anticipated Friday.

For fans still looking to attend games, regular season seats remain available at relatively low prices, including $30 tickets for the Mariners’ final home game against the Rockies. But the upcoming Dodgers series is already sold out, leaving resale sites as the only option for many.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How WA authorities found Travis Decker's possible remains

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.