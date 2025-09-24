Cal Raleigh hits 59th, 60th home runs to help Seattle Mariners become AL West Champions

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 59th and 60th home runs of the season and the Seattle Mariners won their fourth AL West title with a 9-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday night. Raleigh opened the scoring in the first inning off Tanner Gordon with a shot to the top deck in right field, and capped it in the eighth with a two-out blast to right off Angel Chivilli. With four games remaining, Raleigh has a chance to break the AL record of 62 set by Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2022. The Mariners won for the 16th time in 17 games.



Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 59th and 60th home runs of the season and the Seattle Mariners won their fourth AL West title with a 9-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Raleigh opened the scoring in the first inning off Tanner Gordon with a shot to the top deck in right field, and capped it in the eighth with a two-out blast to right off Angel Chivilli. Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco also homered off Gordon (6-8) in the first.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run, his 60th of the season, during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With four games remaining, Raleigh has a chance to break the AL record of 62 set by Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2022.

Luis Castillo (11-8) threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball to help the Mariners — the only team in the major that has never reached the World Series — win for the 16th time in 17 games. Castillo didn’t give up at hit until Blaine Crim hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 48th homer in the seventh.

Key moment

Rodríguez hit a no-doubt, solo shot to left field in the first inning immediately after Raleigh’s blast.

Key stat

Raleigh has 11 multi-home run games this season, tied with Aaron Judge (2022), Hank Greenberg (1938) and Sammy Sosa for the MLB record.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners watches his solo home run, his 59th of the season, during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Up next

Rockies right-hander Bradley Blalock (2-5, 9.16) was set to start Thursday night. The Mariners had not announced a starter.

