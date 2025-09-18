Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list
Many North American airports are seeing record passenger volumes, and "for the most part," passengers are enjoying their experience, according to the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction study.
Released Wednesday, the 2025 study is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada. The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million - 32.9 million passengers a year), and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).
Here’s what they found:
Why airport satisfaction is up
Local perspective:
The annual survey measures seven factors: ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail, and arrival/from airport experience.
This year’s survey found one big driver for passenger satisfaction going up, despite widespread flight delays and cancellations: a lot of airports finished big renovations or other projects, bringing better food, drink and retail options to terminals.
What they're saying:
"J.D. Power finds that when airports create a genuine sense of location, overall satisfaction scores improve by an average of 190 points," the report says.
By the numbers:
Overall satisfaction increased 8 points for mega airports, 10 points for medium airports and 15 points for large airports.
Best "mega" airports in the US in 2025
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
- Harry Reid International Airport
Worst "mega" airports in the US in 2025
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- O’Hare International Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport
Best large airports in the US in 2025
- John Wayne Airport, Orange County
- Tampa International Airport
- Dallas Love Field
- Kansas City International Airport
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Worst large airports in the US in 2025
- Philadelphia International Airport
- St. Louis Lambert International Airport
- Washington Dulles International Airport
- Honolulu International Airport
- Oakland International Airport
Best medium airports in the US in 2025
- Indianapolis International Airport
- Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
- Jacksonville International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Worst medium airports in the US in 2025
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
- Eppley Airfield
- Kahului Airport
- Albuquerque International Sunport
- Pittsburgh International Airport
The Source: This report includes information from J.D. Power's 2025 airport satisfaction survey.