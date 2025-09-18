Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

The Brief J.D. Power has released its annual airport satisfaction study, ranking America’s airports based on seven factors, including ease of travel and food and beverage options. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International was named the best mega airport for the second consecutive year. John Wayne Airport, Orange County was named the best large airport, also for the second straight year.



Many North American airports are seeing record passenger volumes, and "for the most part," passengers are enjoying their experience, according to the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction study.

Released Wednesday, the 2025 study is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada. The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million - 32.9 million passengers a year), and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).

Here’s what they found:

Why airport satisfaction is up

Local perspective:

The annual survey measures seven factors: ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail, and arrival/from airport experience.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images))

This year’s survey found one big driver for passenger satisfaction going up, despite widespread flight delays and cancellations: a lot of airports finished big renovations or other projects, bringing better food, drink and retail options to terminals.

What they're saying:

"J.D. Power finds that when airports create a genuine sense of location, overall satisfaction scores improve by an average of 190 points," the report says.

By the numbers:

Overall satisfaction increased 8 points for mega airports, 10 points for medium airports and 15 points for large airports.

Best "mega" airports in the US in 2025

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Harry Reid International Airport

Worst "mega" airports in the US in 2025

Newark Liberty International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport O’Hare International Airport Los Angeles International Airport

Best large airports in the US in 2025

John Wayne Airport, Orange County Tampa International Airport Dallas Love Field Kansas City International Airport Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Worst large airports in the US in 2025

Philadelphia International Airport St. Louis Lambert International Airport Washington Dulles International Airport Honolulu International Airport Oakland International Airport

Best medium airports in the US in 2025

Indianapolis International Airport Buffalo-Niagara International Airport Jacksonville International Airport Palm Beach International Airport Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Worst medium airports in the US in 2025

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Eppley Airfield Kahului Airport Albuquerque International Sunport Pittsburgh International Airport

