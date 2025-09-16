2 teens arrested in possible hate crime assault on WA transgender woman

The Brief Two teenage boys are in juvenile detention, and two others are being sought, after allegedly attacking a transgender woman, Nikki Armstrong, in Renton, making homophobic comments during the assault. Armstrong was seriously injured and hospitalized following the attack, which occurred after an earlier argument with the teens near the Renton Transit Center. The arrested suspects, two brothers from Renton High School, face charges of second-degree strangulation assault, second-degree assault with great bodily harm, and hate crime; Armstrong has set up an online fundraiser for her hospital bills.



Two teenage boys are in juvenile detention, and two others have yet to be located, after allegedly chasing down and beating a transgender woman in Renton Monday night.

According to Renton police, 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong had gotten into an argument with a group of teenage boys earlier in the evening near the Renton Transit Center. She says the boys were harassing a security guard, and she asked them, "Don't you have anything better to do?"

Later that evening, Armstrong was walking back by the area around 8:20 p.m., when she encountered the teens again.

This time, she said the teens chased after her, knocked her to the ground and started assaulting her while making homophobic comments.

Armstrong suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police called to the scene identified and arrested two of the suspects, two brothers ages 15 and 16, and booked them into juvenile detention. They believe there were two other suspects with them, but they have yet to be identified.

Authorities say all four suspects who attacked Armstrong go to Renton High School.

The two brothers are in police custody, and investigators are referring charges of second-degree strangulation assault, second-degree assault with great bodily harm and hate crime.

Armstrong set up an online fundraiser to help cover her bills while she is in the hospital.

