Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

The Brief Waymo is testing its driverless cars in Seattle, preparing to expand its robotaxi service in the city. The company has not announced a launch date or confirmed service availability on the Eastside. Waymo's autonomous vehicles have been spotted in Bellevue, but future plans are unclear.



Waymo's driverless cars are coming to Seattle, but before they're fully available, some test runs are up first.

The robotaxi service has been testing its vehicles in the Northgate light rail station parking lot over the past few days, getting ready to launch service across the city.

Waymo recently announced an expansion of its autonomous ride service, specifically in Seattle and Denver. The company has already established itself in several major cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin.

There still isn't a timetable for when Waymo will officially launch in Seattle, and it's currently unknown if the service will be available on the Eastside, though some of its vehicles were recently spotted there.

A Reddit post captured Waymo's Jaguar Land Rovers on the roads in downtown Bellevue and on the I-90/I-405 exit in Bellevue.

Before the self-driving cars began service nationwide, Waymo began early testing of its autonomous vehicles in Bellevue back in 2022. The company didn't specify if they would be returning there, though.

For now, the company will likely continue to test its vehicles before announcing an official launch.

