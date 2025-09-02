Waymo coming to Seattle: Driverless rideshare service announces US expansion

The Brief Waymo, Google's autonomous rideshare service, plans to expand to Seattle and Denver, adding to its presence in five major cities. Waymo vehicles are fully driverless, using exterior cameras to navigate, and can be hailed via a mobile app. No specific launch date for Seattle has been announced, but testing may begin soon, with Denver service expected this fall.



Waymo, the fully-autonomous rideshare service, is coming to Seattle.

The driverless car company is already live in five major cities, and recently announced plans to expand into Seattle and Denver.

Waymo works similarly to other rideshare services where vehicles can be hailed for pickup via a mobile app. However, Waymo vehicles are fully autonomous, transporting riders through the use of exterior cameras and self-driving technology.

Passengers ride in an electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The robotaxi service has already established itself in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin. Now, Waymo is continuing to expand its operations, this time focusing on winter cities with more unpredictable weather.

"We've spent years getting to know the broader Seattle metropolitan area —from communities around the Lake to its notoriously wet weather. This experience has been vital in helping us serve riders rain or shine," Waymo said in a press release.

Local perspective:

Previously, Waymo began early testing of its autonomous vehicles in Bellevue back in 2022.

Having already validated over 100 million fully autonomous miles and more than 10 million trips, Waymo says it's eager to bring their safe, accessible and sustainable service to Seattle.

What's next:

Waymo did not announce a specific timeframe for when the service would officially launch in Seattle, but said it will arrive in Denver this fall. The company will provide updates as the service becomes more accessible in the area.

The Source: Information in this story came from Waymo.

