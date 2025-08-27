The Brief A 19-year-old from Kent is charged with attempted kidnapping of a bikini barista in Lakewood. Surveillance footage and a signed receipt led police to the suspect, who they say admitted to the incident. He pleaded not guilty and was released, with his next court hearing scheduled for September.



A 19-year-old from Kent is out of jail after police say he tried to kidnap a bikini barista in Lakewood.

The backstory:

It happened at Ladybug Espresso on South Tacoma Way on August 18.

Documents show police arrived after 2:30 a.m. and found a barista who was "frantic," "genuinely frightened," and had red marks on her wrist, arm and shoulder.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the barista serve the suspect a drink, and he then violently grabbed her arm, trying to pull her into his open window.

Though the suspect took off before officers arrived, Lakewood PD says he left behind a signed credit card receipt and his car was caught on Flock surveillance just minutes later.

Investigators learned the suspect was 19 years old and lived in Kent, where they tracked him down at a business.

Documents say the suspect admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on the night of the attack, and that he was angry because he had lost his wallet and problems with his ex-girlfriend.

Detectives showed him a still photo from surveillance footage and they say he admitted he was the person in the photograph who grabbed the bikini barista.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail and has been charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping.

The suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on August 26 and was released on his own recognizance.

His omnibus hearing is set for September.

What they're saying:

The bikini barista who was attacked wished to stay anonymous and sent FOX 13 the following statement:

"I'm honestly just really upset that since he's young and it's his first offense that he got no bail, or house arrest. I think men that commit violent acts against sex workers should get extra charges added on since of course we're often the first group of people they target. And what I understand from his interview he was upset about his personal issues with his girlfriend and decided to come take it out on me, a complete stranger who was doing nothing but being nice to him and treating him as I would any other paying customer. I'm doing fine honestly he didn't do any physical damage really, and I'm glad it happened to me instead of somebody else who wouldn't have been able to stand up for themselves like I have honestly. If he's committing violent acts like this at the ripe age of 19 years old, I'm not too confident that he won't do that again to someone else who might end up less fortunate than I did."

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

