Alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington in Kirkland, WA

The Brief An alligator snapping turtle was found in Lake Washington under a dock near Kirkland. This species is considered invasive, since they are not native to the Pacific Northwest.



A local lifeguard grabbed an alligator snapping turtle from under a dock in Lake Washington last week.

(Kirkland Parks and Community Services)

The bizarre find happened at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland, according to Kirkland Parks and Community Services.

What they're saying:

"While they may look interesting, snapping turtles are invasive and can be aggressive," wrote Kirkland Parks. "Their powerful jaws can cause serious injury, so if you see one, please keep your distance and alert a lifeguard or park staff."

How powerful is a snapping turtle's bite?

Dig deeper:

The common snapping turtle has a bite force of about 210 Newtons, according to the Forest Preserve District of Will County. The alligator snapping turtle, like the one found in Lake Washington, has a bite force of approximately 160 Newtons.

Although snapping turtles are capable of biting off a finger, their bite force is relatively low compared to other animals. For reference, lions have a bite force of about 4,450 Newtons, while humans have a bite force of around 1,100 Newtons.

Why are snapping turtles invasive?

Local perspective:

Alligator snapping turtles are native to the southeastern United States, including states like Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Florida. When found outside their natural range, such as in the Pacific Northwest, they are considered invasive.

After a similar incident in eastern Oregon, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) described the species as very aggressive, with a diet that includes native fish and even ducklings.

ODFW Wildlife Biologist Jason Journey with the invasive alligator snapping turtle captured at Prineville Reservoir (2013). (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Was the alligator snapping turtle found in WA somebody's pet?

Officials in Washington have not confirmed where the turtle came from or who may have released it. However, similar incidents have happened where people keep these turtles as pets and later release them into the wild.

"People get these turtles when they are small and release them when they get too big and aggressive to keep as pets," said ODFW conservation biologist Simon Wray, after an alligator snapping turtle was found in east Oregon's Prineville Reservoir in 2013. "It's a poor choice for a pet and the environment."

What will happen to the snapping turtle found in WA?

At this time, officials in Washington have not confirmed what will be done with the alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington.

Are alligator snapping turtles endangered?

Big picture view:

In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the alligator snapping turtle as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. This does not mean the species is at risk of extinction. However, it is likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: A male alligator snapping turtle that is approximately 20-years-old and weighs around 40 pounds is shown after being trapped by the Turtle Survival Alliance-North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group as part of the (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

