The Brief Six beaches in King County are closed due to high bacteria levels. Most of the closed beaches are on Lake Washington, with one on Lake Sammamish.



Health officials have closed several beaches in King County because of unsafe bacteria levels.

As warm temperatures continue across the region, people around Puget Sound have been flocking to area lakes to cool down. But King County health officials are sounding the alarm, warning swimmers to avoid certain spots of Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish due to health risks.

(King County )

What beaches are closed in King County, WA?

According to King County, the following beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria or other reasons:

Gen Coulon Beach - High Bacteria

Houghton Beach - High Bacteria

Idylwood Beach - High Bacteria

Luther Burbank Beach - High Bacteria

Madison Park Beach - High Bacteria

Mount Baker Beach - Sewage Spill

What are the risks of swimming in water with high bacteria levels?

What they're saying:

King County Parks officials often test the water for bacteria, which tells them whether there is fecal matter in the water from wildlife, pets or people. They test for a specific type of bacteria that is easy to measure and is found in the feces of warm-blooded animals.

Swimming in the water of the closed beaches could cause vomiting, diarrhea, infections and more, according to health officials.

The Source: Information in this story comes from King County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

FBI to give update on Leavenworth, WA search where Travis Decker hunt began

Driver flees deputies at 110 mph multiple times in Fife, WA

29-year-old arrested, motorcycle flies into home in Pierce County, WA

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma, WA ICE Detention Center

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

Kroger announces additional QFC, Fred Meyer store closures in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.