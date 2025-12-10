Seattle Kraken snap six-game skid on Vince Dunn's OT winner in 3-2 victory over Kings

article

Matty Beniers scored on a power play with 25 seconds left to force overtime, and Vince Dunn snapped a six-game losing streak with a game-winning power play goal in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Dunn delivered a three-point night for the Kraken with his game-winning goal and a pair of assists as Seattle grabbed their first win since November 22.

The victory did come with a cost as Jared McCann left the game in the final minute of regulation with an leg injury from a collision with Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg. The tripping penalty against Forsberg allowed Beniers to score the tying goal and force overtime.

In fact, all five goals in the game for both teams came on special teams with three power play goals for Seattle, a power play goal for the Kings and a short-handed goal against the Kraken. Joey Daccord stopped 24 shots on 26 shots in the victory for Seattle.

After a scoreless first period, Cody Ceci tripped Jani Nyman to give Seattle their second power play chance of the night. When Quinton Byfield broke his stick deflecting a pass, the power play turned into a de facto 5-on-3 for Seattle as Byfield tried to race for a new stick. The Kraken took advantage with McCann finding a wide open look that beat Forsberg off a Dunn set-up pass for a 1-0 Kraken lead.

A run on penalties between the two teams followed. Ryan Winteron slashed Mikey Anderson to put the Kings on the power play only for a hooking call against Anže Kopitar to end the advantage. Seattle then went a man up after Winterton's penalty expired, and a tripping call on Warren Foegele put the Kraken on an actual 5-on-3 advantage.

Despite a couple decent looks, Seattle couldn't convert on the two-man advantage, and yet another breakdown on the power play led to the tying goal for Los Angeles.

For the fourth game in a row, the Kraken allowed a short-handed breakaway as Alex Laferriere beat Joey Daccord to bring the game level at 1-1. A failed zone entry with Brandon Montour carrying the puck sparked the breakaway with Joel Armia springing Laferriere.

Later in the period, a scramble in the crease saw Montour poke the puck through a sprawled out Anderson into the net for a potential go-ahead goal. However, officials ruled the play had been blown dead before the puck crossed the line.

Meanwhile, Daccord made several strong saves for Seattle, including a pair on Armia at the left post to keep the game tied headed to the third.

Seattle missed a chance to take the lead on a power play midway through the third that looked like it may haunt them.

The Kraken missed getting solid shots away on a pair of backside looks for Beniers and Kaapo Kakko, and a pair of shots from Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen were stopped by Forsberg to keep the game tied.

Shortly after, Ryker Evans caught Corey Perry in the face for a four-minute double minor for high-sticking that gave the Kings a prime chance with 5:48 left to play.

It took just 28 seconds for the Kings to cash in. Kevin Fiala beat Adam Larsson racing into the offensive zone and Kopitar delivered a perfect pass as Fiala buried a backhand finish under the crossbar to beat Daccord for a 2-1 lead.

Seattle managed to kill off the second half of the double minor on Evans before Daccord was pulled for an offensive zone draw with 1:46 left to play as the Kraken pushed for the tying goal. Forsberg got caught behind the Kings' net and nearly gave up a goal in the process. But as Forsberg scrambled back to the front of the goal, he wiped out McCann for a tripping penalty that left McCann down and injured.

McCann was eventually able to skate off on his own back to the bench before leaving for the locker room with assistance.

The penalty on Forsberg gave the Kraken a power play for the final 39 seconds with a 6-on-4 advantage. Dunn did a great job keeping a clearance attempt around the boards in the offensive zone for Seattle. Beniers drove to the front of the net and chipped a pass from Tolvanen over Forsberg's shoulder for the tying tally with 25 seconds left to play.

In overtime, another penalty set up Seattle's winning opportunity. Beniers was set to get a clear chance on Forsberg off a Montour pass in front of the goal when Adrian Kempe hooked Beniers to prevent the chance.

But Dunn ended it in short order on the 4-on-3 advantage. Seattle won the draw and Dunn found space for a slap shot finish past Forsberg just 16 seconds into the power play for the victory.

