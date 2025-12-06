Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Red Wings on late Patrick Kane goal

article

The Brief Patrick Kane scored with 2:29 left to play to give the Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Kraken on Saturday night. It's the fifth straight loss for Seattle with four straight losses in regulation. Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson and Chandler Stephenson scored for Seattle. Stephenson's goal gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead before James van Riemsdyk scored with 28 seconds left in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. Vince Dunn recorded his 300th career point with an assist on Larsson's goal.



Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:29 remaining in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday night.

Emmitt Finnie, Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Red Wings. Simon Edvinsson added two assists and John Gibson made 24 saves to complete a sweep of the two-game season series.

Kane, now three goals shy of 500 for his career, helped the Red Wings extend their point streak to four games (2-0-2). Alex DeBrincat found Kane in the slot for his second consecutive game with a goal.

Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Kraken, who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots.

Larsson tied it 2–2 at 6:44 of the second period with his second goal of the season. Vince Dunn assisted on the play for his 300th career point.

The Kraken then took their first lead of the game, 3-2, on Stephenson’s deflection goal with 7:16 left in the period.

Van Riemsdyk tied it at 3 with 28 seconds remaining in the second. He has a goal in three consecutive games and five of his last six.

Red Wings: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Kraken: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

