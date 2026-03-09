No pay for TSA workers, but SEA wait times remain short

The Brief The current government shutdown means TSA employees are missing their third paycheck in about six months. Airports across the country, like in Houston, had hours-long wait times for fliers. Officials with SEA tell FOX 13 Seattle security checks at our airport are averaging around 12 minutes.



Travelers across the United States faced major headaches at airports this weekend as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues, leaving some Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers unpaid and raising concerns about staffing shortages.

At several major hubs, security lines stretched two to three hours long, including airports in Houston and New Orleans. The delays slowed the screening process and caused some passengers to miss their flights.

TSA officials warn the disruptions could spread to more airports as spring break travel ramps up.

Industry groups estimate that a record 171 million passengers are expected to fly to their destinations this year.

Sea-Tac travelers report smooth experience

Local perspective:

Despite the issues nationwide, travelers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport reported a much calmer scene on Monday.

"We just saw everywhere across the U.S. it’s chaos in terms of TSA and the funding, but yeah, here it’s great so far," said Joel Knoernschild, who was flying from SEA back to California.

SEA International Airport officials tell FOX 13 Seattle security check wait times have been averaging around 10 minutes.

Travelers report short wait times at SEA security checkpoints, despite TSA working unpaid. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"There’s no one here, and I’m kind of surprised because it’s the busy time of the year as well," said Emma Grace Barton. "Which is nice for us."

Barton is in the middle of a cross-country move from Tennessee to Utah with her dog. After missing a connecting flight, they’re temporarily stuck in Seattle. Still, Barton says the short security lines were a welcome relief during an already stressful travel day.

TSA workers missing paychecks

According to the White House, this marks the third paycheck TSA employees have missed in six months due to government shutdowns.

What you can do:

Airport officials at SEA are collecting donations of food and household items for TSA workers while the shutdown continues.

You can support federal workers by donating non-perishable food and other household goods such as personal hygiene items and diapers to the pop-up food pantry at the airport. Donations can be brought to the SEA Conference Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Even without pay, TSA officers are still reporting to work at the Seattle airport. In a post on X, SEA thanked TSA employees for their work during the shutdown.

