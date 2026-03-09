The Brief Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker II has reportedly signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring $28.7 million in fully guaranteed money. The 25-year-old running back leaves Seattle just a month after his historic 135-yard performance led the Seahawks to a championship victory over New England. After the Seahawks declined to use their franchise tag, Walker confirmed the move himself on Monday morning by posting "Chiefs Kingdom" on social media.



Seattle Seahawks running back and Super LX MVP Kenneth Walker II has reportedly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's a reported 3-year deal, a $45 million max deal with a base of $14.35M per year, $28.7 nillion is fully guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Walker, 25, also posted "Chiefs Kingdom" on X on Monday morning.

Last week, the Seahawks did not use their franchise tag on Walker ahead of the league's deadline to tag players.

Walker had 135 yards rushing in Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl victory over New England last month.

While the defense carried Seattle for much of the postseason, Walker was once again the engine of the offense by rushing for 135 yards and adding 26 receiving for his third straight 100-yard game from scrimmage in the postseason. He became the first running back since Terrell Davis 28 years ago to win Super Bowl MVP.

Walker was drafted in the second round, 41st overall, out of Michigan State in 2022. He became the second rookie in franchise history with 1,000 rushing yards, posting 1,050 in 2022, and ranked second in franchise history with five 100-yard rushing games by a rookie. Also became the third Seattle rookie to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

