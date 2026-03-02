Seattle art exhibit, vigil honors hundreds killed during recent protests in Iran

The Brief Hundreds gathered at Seattle City Hall for an art exhibit organized by SISCA to honor those killed during recent protests in Iran and provide a sanctuary for collective grieving. The event featured evocative displays and live music from Iranian artists who sought to give a voice to those struggling under the current regime. Local leaders, including Mayor Katie Wilson, attended to show solidarity with the protesters and emphasize the importance of dignity and human rights.



Hundreds gathered at Seattle City Hall to view and interact with an art exhibit honoring those killed during recent protests in Iran. Organizers say the space was designed to be a sanctuary for those who attended to grieve in the spirit of solidarity.

"I have many friends in my country in a bad situation," said Matt, a musician and teacher who didn't want to share his full name for safety reasons. He is pictured below.

He was once a teacher in Iran who taught students to think for themselves and now uses his music as a language for the voiceless.

"A voice of the people who engage with a problem and struggle with the regime," said Matt.

He played some of his music Sunday alongside art displays honoring hundreds that were killed during recent protests in Iran, the faces of those who died silently hanging from banners and projected on a screen in the auditorium.

"People can't do anything. As soon as they start saying something or doing anything, the government starts coming into the streets to kill them," said Arash Seyfianjoo, Voice of Iran.

Art exhibit curator and social media director, Zahra Ranjbar, pointed out the meaning of some of the art pieces in the exhibit Sunday.

She explained that one of the pieces showed a firefighter carrying someone who was injured during the protests. She says he wound up being killed himself.

"He was carrying an injured person in this revolution, and they shot him and killed him," said Zahra. She is pictured below.

Mayor Katie Wilson toured the exhibit Sunday and said it's important that people listen and learn about what's happening in people's nation of origin and that they are there for each other.

"Obviously, this is a really complicated moment now with the events of the last couple days, and I think there is a lot of complex feelings out there, but really this is about the protesters," said Mayor Wilson. "These were people who were standing up for people to have the right to live a life of dignity to have a voice in their government."

Mayor Wilson is pictured below, talking to constituents at the exhibit.

"People have a deep hope," said Zahra, referring to the future.

A painting, a drawing, a sculpture can speak to that hope.

Ben Franklin once said, "Hide not your talents, they for use were made."

Matt hopes one day, his friends in Iran will no longer have to hide theirs.

"Provide a new movement to freedom," he said.

The event was organized by SISCA, which stands for Seattle-Isfahan Sister City Advocacy.

The group says its mission is "Empowering Connections Between the People of Seattle and the People of Iran".

SISCA states on its website that it's a resilient volunteer-led organization of Iranian-Americans and allies who seek to empower connections between the people of Seattle and the people of Iran by uplifting the traditions, artistry, and humanity of Persian-heritage peoples and cultures.

