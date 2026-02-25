WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

The Brief Washington's Democratic leaders criticized the address, arguing that the president's economic policies and tariffs have created an affordability crisis while his push for the SAVE Act threatens voting rights with "baseless claims" of election fraud. Republican Representatives Dan Newhouse and Michael Baumgartner praised the speech, citing achievements in securing the southern border, reducing government spending, and delivering historic tax relief for working families. The state's delegation remains deeply divided on the "true state of the union," with Democrats describing the speech as disconnected from reality and Republicans viewing it as a clear sign of renewed national strength and safety.



President Donald Trump held the annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, touting economic and policy victories, yet prominent leaders from Washington State were divided in their response.

Sen. Maria Cantwell chided the president's claims of economic wins, saying they mean little to average Americans. She wrote:

"Americans who were eager to hear President Trump’s plan to fight higher health care costs, higher food costs, and higher housing costs didn’t hear one. His speech left many Americans wondering how his vision of a new Gilded Age economy applies to them.

"He also made more baseless claims about our voting system. The President is threatening to nationalize our elections – power he doesn’t have under our Constitution. Plus, he’s pushing Congress to pass the SAVE America Act which will also cost Americans: time, money, and even their constitutional right to vote."

Invited to attend as Cantwell's guest was Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who similarly took issue with Trump's claims of election fraud.

Hobbs issued the following statement, in part:

"During the address, President Trump directed Congress to pass the SAVE Act, repeating false claims of mass fraud in American elections.

"These comments should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Voting is a sacred right for all citizens, and election access shouldn’t be decided along party lines. Dedicated state and county election officials strive to ensure Washington’s elections are accurate, transparent, and secure. Their experience, professionalism, and commitment to public service are what make elections great in Washington."

"To repeat what I said before the State of the Union yesterday: The SAVE America Act doesn’t save anything."

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene called the speech "untethered from the reality facing Americans":

"The president is completely disconnected from the true state of the union. While Trump dismisses rising prices, Americans are living with the pain of the affordability crisis created by his tariffs and economic policies. Families are living in fear as he ignores calls to end the taxpayer-funded violence his ICE agents have brought to our communities.

"I have heard many State of the Union speeches during my time in Congress, but this was the most untethered from the reality facing American families. We need leaders who will stand up for our communities and our country. Instead, Republicans only blindly follow his destructive agenda. House Democrats and I remain focused on lowering costs and restoring safety in our communities."

The other side:

Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents Central Washington, praised the president's speech, saying he has delivered on promises to cut government spending and taxation.

"Tonight, [Trump] delivered a lengthy speech that emphasized the state of our union is strong. Our Southern Border is secured, inflation is down, our Nation is safer, and we are reversing the damage caused by the Biden administration.

"With a Republican majority in DC, we have delivered on our promise to reduce government spending, keep taxes low, and establish energy dominance. Through the Working Families Tax Cut, we have prevented the largest tax hike in American history, increased the Child Tax Credit, and increased wages for middle class families.

"As I wind down my tenure in Congress, I remain committed to working with this administration to advance policies that benefit my constituents throughout Central Washington."

Eastern Washington Rep. Michael Baumgartner issued the following statement:

"We’re kicking off America’s 250th birthday with good news: our nation is safer and more prosperous than it has been in generations. Tonight’s State of the Union made clear to the American people and the world that the United States is once again leading with confidence and strength. Here at home, families are feeling the difference. Murders, overall violent crime and property crime are at their lowest in decades, and our southern border is finally secure, with illegal crossings at their lowest levels since the 1970s. That means safer streets, stronger communities, and a renewed sense of order and stability.

"House Republicans have been laser-focused on lowering costs for everyday Americans. We delivered historic, broad-based tax relief, so working families can keep more of what they earn, small businesses can grow, and retirees can stretch their savings further. Governor Ferguson and Democrats in Olympia are pushing through an unconstitutional income tax, while Republicans in Washington DC, are moving in the opposite direction: delivering real, historic tax relief for the people we serve.

"I’ll keep fighting to make sure families in Eastern Washington feel that progress where it matters most – at home."

