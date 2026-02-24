Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2026 lineup

The Brief The lineup for Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party 2026 has been announced. This year's event is slated to take place Aug. 7–9 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Three-day passes go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. Single-day passes will be available in the coming months.



The lineup for Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) 2026 has been announced, bringing together a variety of indie-pop heavyweights and local talent this summer.

(Austin Quach @aquach.media)

Daydream State, a Seattle-based hospitality and events group, announced the official lineup for the 28th annual CHBP music and arts festival on Tuesday. In 2026, the festival will take place in early August rather than July, as it did in 2025.

What they're saying:

"Capitol Hill Block Party has always been about reflecting the energy of this neighborhood – creative, independent and constantly evolving," said Evan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Daydream State. "This year's lineup leans into the indie and electronic sounds that define the moment, while staying true to our roots by spotlighting an incredible number of Seattle artists. We're proud to continue growing this festival in a way that supports the community, our venue partners and the broader Pacific Northwest music ecosystem."

Keep reading for the full lineup, general information and ticket information.

(Capitol Hill Block Party)

When is Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party 2026?

According to festival organizers, the 2026 Capitol Hill Block Party music festival returns August 7–9.

Who is headlining Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party in 2026?

Organizers say this year's headliners include indie-pop powerhouse MUNA, viral electronic hitmaker Disco Lines and UK alt-rock breakout duo Wet Leg. Additional performances include Parcels, Magalena Bay, Tinashe DJ Set, DJ Trixie Mattel, Zack Fox, Amber Mark and more.

Here's the full lineup:

MUNA

Disco Lines

Wet Leg

Parcels

Magdalena Bay

Tinashe DJ Set

DJ Trixie Mattel

Amber Mark

Zack Fox

jigitz

Between Friends

nimino

Frost Children

Ninajirachi

MPH

Haute & Freddy

Momma

Rochelle Jordan

mallrat

Lucy Bedroque

Jim Legxacy

After

Night Tapes

Avalon Emerson & the Charm

WHATMORE

DJ_Dave

MGNA Crrrta

Gelli Haha

Otha

Babymorocco

Aliyah's Interlude

Oxis

NICKCHEO

Avery Cochrane

Instant Crush

TeZATalks

The official CHBP day breakdowns will be released at a later date.

More events happening at Capitol Hill Block Party this year

CHBP will feature 100+ performances across indoor and outdoor stages, including independent staples like Neumos and Barboza, as well as other Capitol Hill locations. Organizer Daydream State will also lead summer-long partnerships and sponsored events designed to spotlight and support Capitol Hill's small businesses.

How much are tickets to Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party?

According to organizers, three-day General Admission passes run for $199 plus fees. Three-day VIP passes run for $365 plus fees. Single-day passes will be released in the coming months.

When do Capitol Hill Block Party tickets go on sale?

3-day passes to the 2026 Capitol Hill Block Party officially go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. PT. Single-day passes will be released in the coming months.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Capitol Hill Block Party 2026 announcement by Daydream State.

