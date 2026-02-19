High profile bills in Olympia die with just weeks to go

The Brief With three weeks left in Washington’s legislative session, several high-profile bills have failed to advance. Measures that died include proposals on initiatives, a 32-hour workweek, ICE hiring restrictions, encampment sweep rules and a marijuana tax hike. Lawmakers have until March 12 to pass remaining bills, and many failed proposals could return next session.



There's just three weeks left in this year's legislative session and as lawmakers sprint towards the finish line, the road behind them is littered with dead bills.

For some perspective, last year more than 1,900 bills were introduced and 422 were passed and signed into law. That's less than a quarter. We will have to wait and see until March 12 to see what passes this year.

Keep reading for a look at some of the most high profile legislation that died along the way.

Big picture view:

A bill dubbed by critics as the "initiative killer" is now dead.

SB 5973, sponsored by Senator Javier Valdez of Seattle, sought to add requirements before backers could begin gathering signatures for initiatives and would have banned paying gatherers per signature.

Proponents argued the changes were needed to ensure signatures were valid and prevent potential fraud. Opponents said the measure violated voter protections and was a political fight against Let’s Go Washington and its founder, Brian Heywood. The organization has backed several successful initiatives reversing Democratic policies.

Shortening the work week

The standard 40-hour workweek will remain in place after a proposal to reduce it to 32 hours statewide failed to advance.

HB 2611, sponsored by Shaun Scott of Seattle, would have applied to many workers in both the private and public sectors.

Scott also sponsored HB 2100, which tried to impose a 5% payroll tax on employers of workers earning $125,000 or more annually.

The two measures did not make it.

ICE Out Act fails

With immigration a top issue, several bills targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents remain active in Olympia, except for HB 2641. The measure, sponsored by Tarra Simmons of Bremerton, was known as the "ICE Out Act" and would have barred local law enforcement agencies from hiring ICE agents hired during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Opponents called the proposal discriminatory.

Encampment sweep rules

On homelessness, HB 2489, sponsored by Mia Gregerson who represents places like Burien, also failed to move forward. The measure would have required local jurisdictions to meet certain conditions before conducting homeless encampment sweeps.

Supporters said a consistent statewide policy is needed and argued that sweeps merely move people without providing a meaningful solution.

Opponents said the requirements on when they were allowed to sweep were so strict it would have effectively banned cleanups, even when tents are sitting on public parks and sidewalks.

Copper wire theft crackdown

A bill aimed at addressing copper wire theft also fell short. SB 6190, sponsored by Tina Orwall who represents cities like SeaTac, would have imposed new record-keeping requirements on scrap metal businesses to help ensure they are not purchasing stolen copper.

Public utilities and telecommunications companies have pushed for action, citing a surge in thefts affecting critical infrastructure. Recently, copper wire theft caused a service disruption on Sound Transit’s 1-Line during the morning of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Marijuana tax hike

Washington’s cannabis industry breathing a sigh of relief after SB 5650 failed to advance. The bill, sponsored by Keith Wagoner, would have allowed cities and counties to impose a local excise tax on cannabis products.

Supporters believe local governments do not receive a fair share are of cannabis revenue compared with the state. Washington already imposes a 37% excise tax on cannabis, and the proposal would have allowed up to an additional 2% at the local level.

Opponents argued the state already has the highest marijuana tax rate.

What's next:

It’s important to note, many of the bills that died this session will rise again and be re-introduced in the next legislative session.

