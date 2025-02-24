WA signature verification bill faces opposition from initiative backers

The Brief Debates over signature-lead initiatives are heating up in the Washington State legislature. While some argue for more accountability in the process, opponents say the verification system in place has been working just fine. Local officials comment on everything from fraud concerns, cost impact and voter disenfranchisement.



Lawmakers are considering more rules around verifying signatures on petitions for initiatives, with strong opposition coming from initiative backers and the state’s top election official.

Currently, people gathering signatures for petitions have to declare that signers provided true information and were not paid for their support.

Big picture view:

Heard in the Senate Ways and Means Committee Monday afternoon, Senate Bill 5382 would require gatherers to sign that legal declaration under penalty of a gross misdemeanor. The secretary of state’s office would also be required to match a voter’s address to verify that signature.

Supporters of the bill say more accountability is needed – as the current process is susceptible to mistakes and opens the door to potential fraud, which can lead people to question the legitimacy of an initiative.

"My concern is that the act of gathering signatures without adequate oversight allows for the spread of disinformation while wasting taxpayer’s money," testified Margaret Dreyfus of Olympia.

The other side:

But opponents question why change is needed when the verification system has worked in the past.

Brian Heywood, founder of Let’s Go Washington, who successfully gathered signatures for seven initiatives last year, said the bill effectively kills the initiative process.

"This bill is politically motivated to solidify the power of the majority and silence anyone who questions their authority," he said in a statement.

"I feel that it is more to intimidate signature gatherers such as myself, rather than to make any headway," testified signature gatherer Sharon Hanek.

What they're saying:

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Republican predecessor Sam Reed both testified in opposition to the bill, saying there have been no problems with current signature verification processes.

"This bill is not needed," Hobbs said. "It’s just trying to fix a problem that doesn’t really exist."

"One thing I’ve learned being an elected official throughout these years is just how much the citizens of this state value this right to be able to petition to change laws in the state of Washington," Reed said. "This is part of our political culture. This is part of our legacy."

The secretaries believe the proposed changes are costly and have the potential to disenfranchise voters from getting involved in the lawmaking process over simple mistakes like a wrong address or forgotten declaration from a gatherer.

"The right to participate in the system is denied. This is wrong," Reed said. "We’re better than that here in the state of Washington. I urge you to vote no on this bill."

It is unclear when the bill will be scheduled for a vote out of committee, but it has to be passed by the end of this week to stay alive.

Albert James is a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Olympia News Bureau.

